Just because the news headlines are swamped with coverage about failing banks, natural disasters, and political upheaval does not mean that the ongoing fallout from the worldwide Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccination” campaign is any less serious than it was in 2022. In fact, things are likely to get much, much worse in 2023 and beyond as antibody-dependent enhancement (ADE) robs the “fully vaccinated” of their immune capacity, ultimately leading to early death.

Another serious and growing problem with covid jabs is all the cancer they are causing, particularly in young athletes and especially in young male athletes who are now dropping dead at an astounding rate from what Dr. William Makis describes as “turbo” testicular cancer.

Makis has been warning the world about the growing number of injuries and deaths stemming from injection with Fauci Flu shots. In Canada where he lives, Makis has been keeping track of not only athletes who got sick and / or died after getting injected but also doctors, at least 32 of which died suddenly after getting the stab(s).

Now, Makis is sounding the alarm about the dozens upon dozens of young male athletes who died within months or even days after being diagnosed with post-“vaccination” testicular cancer. The rapidly spreading version of the disease tends to take young male lives much more quickly than traditional testicular cancer.

Young men are dying at warp speed, compliments of covid injections

The Belfast Telegraph recently reported on the sudden death of Irish cricket player Daniel Donnan, 21, who had to be rushed to Ulster Hospital for treatment against a brain bleed. Medical tests further revealed that Donnan had tumors in his testes that had also then spread to his brain and lungs.

Just a few days later, Donnan was dead from the warp speed illness, which spread throughout his body and took his life unusually quickly, probably due to his having been previously injected for the Chinese Virus.

“Everyone is just completely devastated,” said Bangor Bowling Club secretary Thomas Cannavan about Donnan’s sudden death. “We still can’t believe it. This all happened in a matter of days.”

Donnan is hardly the only young male athlete who in recent days was diagnosed with turbo testicular cancer. Another is former Norwegian ski star Aksel Svindal who as of this writing is still alive following a successful operation – because he apparently caught the cancer early.

Then there is Hertha Berlin’s Jean-Paul Boëtius who was diagnosed with testicular cancer following a urological examination. Boëtius was joined by Timo Baumgartl, Marco Richter, and VBV’s Sebastien Haller, all four of whom are under the age of 30 and were also diagnosed with testicular cancer last year.

Other young male athletes who developed testicular cancer either this year or last include:

MK Dons goalkeeping coach and former player Lewis Price, 38, who was granted indefinite leave from the league following his diagnosis

Greater Western Sydney striker Bobby Hill, 22, who underwent surgery for testicular cancer and was left “indefinitely incapacitated”

Young Norwich goalkeeper Dan Barden who was recently diagnosed with testicular cancer

The Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) also includes a report about a 32-year-old military man who developed testicular pain four days after getting his second dose of Pfizer – BioNTech’s mRNA (messenger RNA) injection. Twenty days later, the serviceman was diagnosed with testicular cancer that had metastasized to his retroperitoneal lymph nodes.

“As an oncologist, I ask how and why,” Makis wrote. “Yes, the COVID-19 vaccine spike protein localizes to the testes, according to the Japanese Pfizer Organ bio-distribution study done with rats. But at 48hr, the ovaries get 40x more LNP-mRNA than testes.”

The latest news about the mounting death toll from covid shots can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

