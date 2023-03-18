Editor’s Note: Now is the time to stock up on both frozen beef for today and freeze-dried beef for the future. We’re proudly the only company that does that in America and we’re offering 15% off for a limited time. Use promo code “no crickets” at checkout.

We have enough challenges with our food supply due to attacks from globalist elites, corrupt government officials, and climate change cultists. Add in supply chain challenges, the energy crisis, untenable water policies, and oddly prevalent diseases hitting herds and it’s clear that the cattle industry is in no shape to be burdened with anything else.

This is especially true when new challenges pop up without reasonable explanations. According to Daily Star:

Mysterious ‘Creature That Left No Tracks’ Suspected of String of Cattle Killings

A small town is on high alert after a spate of cow killings has left them with a mystery to solve. The locals of Meeker, Colorado, have been the victims of several attacks on local cows, with dozens being slaughtered.

And while some would assume it would be easy to figure out what was doing the attacking, local reports claim that the “creature” responsible “left no tracks” – so it is impossible to find and stop the beast at play.

As first reported by The Debrief, the attacks began in October 2022, when 19 calf carcasses were found on a family ranch belonging to the Klinglesmiths.

Shockingly, some of them had their tails missing, while attack marks look like they had been made with “canine teeth”.

Whether it’s a stealthy pack of wolves as many surmise or something more mysterious, we may never know. Either way, best to stock up on beef while you can.

