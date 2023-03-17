The latest bank on the chopping block appears to be Credit Suisse, a Swiss bank whose shares plunged this week after the company announced a “material weakness” problem with its operations.

Shares in Credit Suisse fell to an all-time low this week following the announcement, which came just days after Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), Signature Bank, First Republic, and Pac West entered a financial death spiral from the contagion.

Switzerland’s second-largest bank, Credit Suisse confirmed some $8 billion in losses in 2022 because of the material weakness. Now, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is warning the bank that it is in jeopardy of providing a misstatement over the accounting of cash flows in 2019 and 2020, which is why it delayed its annual report until this week.

According to Credit Suisse, the “weakness” in its books stems from a “failure to design and maintain an effective risk assessment process to identify and analyze the risk of material misstatements.” In other words, Credit Suisse is a poorly run bank that likely committed all kinds of fraud that were ignored or overlooked because had it been exposed, the company would have gone kaput a long time ago.

U.S. dollar “losing its hegemony,” says expert who correctly predicted 2008 financial crisis – hyperinflation soon to come

CEO Ulrich Koerner says the trouble his bank faces are completely unrelated to the collapse of SVB – do you believe him? – explaining to the corporate-controlled media in a recent statement that “SVB credit exposure is not material.”

“It’s a very different situation,” Koerner went on to state. “We are following materially different and higher standards when it comes to capital funding, liquidity and so on.”

Despite this hollow reassurance, many are deeply concerned that Credit Suisse will be the next shoe to drop in the inevitable banking collapse that, quite frankly, has been a long time coming.

It “looks increasingly like a possible general meltdown of banks,” commented Irish macroeconomist Philip Pilkington about the matter. “Losses on bonds and mortgage-backed securities (MBS) are huge. Credit Suisse may just be amongst the weaker members of the pack.”

American entrepreneur and author Robert Kiyosaki, who correctly predicted the collapse of Lehman Brothers in 2008, which we know was the spark that set off the global financial crisis at that time, holds a similar view about Credit Suisse.

“The problem is the bond market, and my prediction, I called Lehman Brothers years ago, and I think the next bank to go is Credit Suisse because the bond market is crashing,” Kiyosaki told Fox Business this week. “The bond market is much bigger than the stock market. The Fed is up and they’re the firemen and the arson.”

Prepper Meds – Stock up for now before the supply chain crashes:

✔️ Boost your immune system with Nutraceutical by Dr. Zev Zelenko

✔️ Get ahead of shortages with 5 Antibiotics Delivered to Your Home

✔️ Detox your body with – Stock up for now before the supply chain crashes:✔️ Boost your immune system with✔️ Get ahead of shortages with✔️ Detox your body with Organic Supplements

“The U.S. dollar is losing its hegemony in the world right now,” he added. “So they’re going to print more and more and more of this … trying to keep this thing from sinking.”

“The [Federal Reserve] and the [Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation] are signaling hyperinflation, which makes gold and silver even better because [the dollar] is trash. They are going to print more and more of this fake money. This is what the Fed and the FDIC are signaling, that we are going to print as much of this as possible to keep the crash from accelerating, but they are the guys causing it.”

The Swiss Central Bank has indicated that it will “backstop” Credit Suisse, much like the FDIC is doing here in the U.S. with SVB, to try to stop the bleeding.

The latest news about the collapse of the banking industry and the fiat currency scheme backing it can be found at Collapse.news.

Sources include:

“Nations, states, and central banks are quietly but rapidly shifting their money to precious metals. With bank runs, recession, CBDCs, and worse on the horizon, it’s easy to see why. NOW is the time to learn more about moving portions of your retirement or wealth to a self-directed gold and silver IRA through an America-First, Christian precious metals company.” – JD Rucker (not a financial advisor, just a guy who’s paying attention)

Will America-First News Outlets Make it to 2023? Things are looking grim for conservative and populist news sites. There’s something happening behind the scenes at several popular conservative news outlets. 2021 was bad, but 2022 is proving to be disastrous for news sites that aren’t “playing ball” with the corporate media narrative. It’s being said that advertisers are cracking down, forcing some of the biggest ad networks like Google and Yahoo to pull their inventory from conservative outlets. This has had two major effects. First, it has cooled most conservative outlets from discussing “taboo” topics like Pandemic Panic Theater, voter fraud, or The Great Reset. Second, it has isolated those ad networks that aren’t playing ball. Certain topics are anathema for most ad networks. Speaking out against vaccines or vaccine mandates is a certain path to being demonetized. Highlighting voter fraud in the 2020 and future elections is another instant advertising death penalty. Throw in truthful stories about climate change hysteria, Critical Race Theory, and the border crisis and it’s easy to understand how difficult it is for America-First news outlets to spread the facts, share conservative opinions, and still pay the bills. Without naming names, I have been told of several news outlets who have been forced to either consolidate with larger organizations or who have backed down on covering certain topics out of fear of being “canceled” by the ad networks. I get it. This is a business for many of us and it’s not very profitable. Those of us who do this for a living are often barely squeaking by, so loss of additional revenue can often mean being forced to make cuts. That means not being able to cover the topics properly. Its a Catch-22: Tell the truth and lose the money necessary to keep telling the truth, or avoid the truth and make enough money to survive. Those who have chosen survival simply aren’t able to spread the truth properly. We will never avoid the truth. The Lord will provide if it is His will. Our job is simply to share the facts, spread the Gospel, and educate as many Americans as possible while exposing the forces of evil. To those who have the means, we ask that you please donate. We have options available now, but there is no telling when those options will cancel us. We have our GivingFuel page. There have been many who have been canceled by PayPal, but for now it’s still an option. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance. Thank you, and God Bless! JD Rucker