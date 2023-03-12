“Scrambling.”

That was the single-word reply I received from a contact in the White House when I asked what the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) was doing today about failed Silicon Valley Bank. Then, Bloomberg confirmed what many expected would be happening this weekend:

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. kicked off an auction process late Saturday night for Silicon Valley Bank, with final bids due by Sunday afternoon, according to people familiar with the matter.

The FDIC is aiming for a swift deal but a winner may not be known until late Sunday, according to one person, who asked to not be identified because the matter isn’t public. No final decision has been made and it’s possible that no deal may be reached, said the people.

Representatives for the FDIC didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment outside regular business hours. Silicon Valley Bank collapsed into FDIC receivership on Friday, after its long-established customer base of tech startups grew concerned and yanked deposits.

As I noted in an article this weekend about the potential for Twitter to buy SVB, the logistics of buying and selling a bank are far less complicated than acquisitions of other similar-sized businesses. The roadmap for breaking apart and selling off a bank has been used many times in recent decades. It’s just a whole lot of paperwork.

We should hear who the new owners of Silicon Valley Bank are by Sunday evening. It behooves the FDIC and the White House to get this debacle resolved ahead of markets opening on Monday.

“Nations, states, and central banks are quietly but rapidly shifting their money to precious metals. With bank runs, recession, CBDCs, and worse on the horizon, it’s easy to see why. NOW is the time to learn more about moving portions of your retirement or wealth to a self-directed gold and silver IRA through an America-First, Christian precious metals company.” – JD Rucker (not a financial advisor, just a guy who’s paying attention)

Yes, We Need Your Help I hate being “that guy” who asks people to donate because I think our conservative news network is so crucial, but here I am… When I left my cushy corporate job in 2017, I did so knowing that my family would have to make sacrifices. But I couldn’t continue to watch the nation slip into oblivion and was inspired by President Trump’s willingness to fight the good fight even at his own personal expense. What I didn’t realize then is that conservative media would be so heavily attacked, canceled, and defunded that the sacrifices would be extreme. Many in this nation are struggling right now even though we weren’t struggling just a few years ago. I’m not alone. But I wake up every morning and operate the sites we’ve been able to build because there’s really no other choice. I refuse to be beholden to Big Tech like so many other conservative news outlets, which is why you won’t see Google ads here. With that said, it’s often challenging to pay the bills and it’s even harder to expand so we can get the America First message out to a wider audience. The economic downturn has forced me to make a plea for help. Between cancel culture, lockdowns, and diminishing ad revenue, we need financial assistance in order to continue to spread the truth. We ask all who have the means, please donate through our Giving Fuel. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to expand our reach so the truth can get to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance. We currently operate: NOQ Report

Conservative Playlist

Uncanceled News

Based Underground

Five other conservative news sites I would even be willing to entertain investments and partnerships at this stage. I’ve turned them down in the past because editorial purity is extremely important. I’ll turn them down again if anyone wants us to start supporting RINOs or avoid “taboo” topics like voter fraud, vaccines, or transgender supremacy. But I’d talk to fellow America First patriots who want to help any (or all) of our 10 news sites. Hit me up at jdrucker (at) substack (dot) com if you’re interested. For those who have the means and just want to help keep the mission of spreading a conservative, Christian message to the nation, please consider a generous donation.