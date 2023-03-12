The fall of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank are signs that the tech industry’s financial backbone is crumbling. This bodes ill for Democrats who receive the lion’s share of support offered by Big Tech and startups, so they’re making an unprecedented move to limit the damage done to depositors.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen announced through a press release that they are lifting the $250,000 FDIC insurance limit. She proudly announced twice in her release that taxpayers wouldn’t be hit with the burden. This means they’re going to print more money.

Did FDIC insurance for depositors just become unlimited ??? 🤨 pic.twitter.com/sS8Okhtkiw — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) March 12, 2023

According to the press release:

Washington, DC — The following statement was released by Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen, Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome H. Powell, and FDIC Chairman Martin J. Gruenberg:

Today we are taking decisive actions to protect the U.S. economy by strengthening public confidence in our banking system. This step will ensure that the U.S. banking system continues to perform its vital roles of protecting deposits and providing access to credit to households and businesses in a manner that promotes strong and sustainable economic growth.

After receiving a recommendation from the boards of the FDIC and the Federal Reserve, and consulting with the President, Secretary Yellen approved actions enabling the FDIC to complete its resolution of Silicon Valley Bank, Santa Clara, California, in a manner that fully protects all depositors. Depositors will have access to all of their money starting Monday, March 13. No losses associated with the resolution of Silicon Valley Bank will be borne by the taxpayer.

We are also announcing a similar systemic risk exception for Signature Bank, New York, New York, which was closed today by its state chartering authority. All depositors of this institution will be made whole. As with the resolution of Silicon Valley Bank, no losses will be borne by the taxpayer.

Shareholders and certain unsecured debtholders will not be protected. Senior management has also been removed. Any losses to the Deposit Insurance Fund to support uninsured depositors will be recovered by a special assessment on banks, as required by law.

Finally, the Federal Reserve Board on Sunday announced it will make available additional funding to eligible depository institutions to help assure banks have the ability to meet the needs of all their depositors.

The U.S. banking system remains resilient and on a solid foundation, in large part due to reforms that were made after the financial crisis that ensured better safeguards for the banking industry. Those reforms combined with today’s actions demonstrate our commitment to take the necessary steps to ensure that depositors’ savings remain safe.

Bad fiscal policy hurts everyone. Some will be affected in the near future. Many of us will be impacted immediately. But the Democrats’ Big Tech cronies will have their suffering minimized at the expense of everyone else.

