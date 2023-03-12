Incidents that seem likely connected to Covid-19 “vaccine” adverse reactions continue to pile up as young and otherwise healthy people collapse and often die during physical activities. The latest victim is a rapper who was performing in Africa.

According to Fox News:

Rapper Costa Titch, 28, died this weekend after collapsing at a Johannesburg music festival Saturday, according to an Instagram statement by his family. No cause of death was immediately announced.

“Death has tragically knocked at our door. Robbing us of our beloved son, brother, and grandson. Constantinos Tsobanoglou (28), whom South Africa had come to love and idolize under his stage name “Costa Titch,” the family wrote on the rapper’s Instagram page.

Costa Titch was performing at the Nasrec Expo Centre when he fell over onstage, according to Cape Town Etc. An individual rushed to help the rapper who briefly regained his footing before collapsing again.

“It is with deep pain that we find ourselves having to acknowledge his passing at this time. We are thankful for the emergency responders and all those present in his last hours on this earth,” the family continued.

If this is, indeed, a Covid vaccine death, then we will likely hear nothing more about the story. If they discover a different cause of death, it will be broadcast far and wide. This has become standard operating procedure for those who continue to pretend the jabs are safe and effective.

