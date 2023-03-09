Over the past 50 years, male populations have been emasculated by endocrine-disrupting chemicals. According to a newly updated meta-analysis, which includes 2,936 abstracts and 868 full articles, total sperm count and sperm concentration have fallen steadily every year since 1972. Overall, sperm counts have decreased by more than 50% over a 50-year period. Male infertility rates are becoming a public health crisis.

The new meta-analysis, published in the journal Human Reproduction Update, analyzes sperm count data from 38 studies conducted on six continents. From 1972 to year 2000, sperm counts have decreased by an average of 1.16% every year. Since 2000, infertility rates have continued, at over twice that rate. Total sperm count has declined by 2.64% annually over the past 22 years! The male infertility epidemic spans North America, Europe, and Australia, and also South and Central America, Asia, and Africa.

“The aim of this study was to examine trends in sperm count among men from all continents. The broader implications of a global decline in sperm count, the knowledge gaps left unfilled by our prior analysis, and the controversies surrounding this issue warranted an up-to-date meta-analysis,” said the authors.

Endocrine disruption and malnutrition have weakened the modern male and female

Endocrine disruptors interfere with the body’s hormones — the chemical messages that are vital to male and female development. Endocrine disrupters may compete with normal testosterone, estrogen, androgen and progesterone levels. They may directly interfere with the function of the glands, such as the thyroid, testes, and ovaries. Over time, these disruptions can lead to: dysmenorrhea (painful menstruation), uterine fibroids, thyroid problems, insulin resistance and Type-2 diabetes, weight gain, metabolism issues, premature breast development, less masculine behavior in boys, inhibition, low sperm count, abnormal sexual development of fetuses, miscarriage, mood swings and behavioral issues, endometriosis and ovarian cysts, compromised immune function, and infertility.

Endocrine disruptors are ingested, absorbed through the skin, and inhaled in the air. They are derived from everyday household items, such as plastic bottles and containers, metal food can liners, detergents, flame retardants, toys, receipts, and pesticides.

Common endocrine disruptors include herbicides and pesticides such as glyphosate, atrazine, organophosphates, DEET, DDT, 2, 4-D pesticide, and the inert ingredients in Roundup. Heavy metals such as mercury, lead, arsenic, and aluminum also compete with nutrients, negatively affecting proper hormone signaling. Plastic chemicals are pervasive endocrine disruptors. These include BPA, styrene, parabens, toluene, phthalates, (diethylhexyl phthalate) dioxins, and PCBs. Common household scented products contain fragrance chemicals that disrupt hormones. Products like laundry detergent, scented plugins, sunscreens, chlorine, fluoride, and polyfluoroalkyl and perfluoroalkyl substances (PFASs) are all toxic to fertility.

Endocrine disruptors compete with testosterone and androgens, convert testosterone to estrogen

Most of these endocrine disrupting chemicals take a long time to degrade in the environment, and many embed in the fatty tissues of the body, exerting their toxic effects over time. Most importantly, these disruptors affect fetal maturation and sexual differentiation in the early stages of pregnancy. The chemicals can stop the production of testosterone in utero, negatively affecting the sexual development of the male fetus. Phthalates will occupy the androgen and testosterone receptors, telling the body to produce less testosterone.

“The proliferation of estrogenic chemicals is a major concern,” says Robin Bernhoft, M.D., former president of the American Academy of Environmental Medicine. “Research has shown that 80 percent of male trout in Colorado had intersex genitalia, a high percentage of male crocodiles in Florida lack penises, and so forth. This is happening on many levels: Direct toxicity from PCBs, direct estrogenic effects from plastics, pesticides, and mercury among other toxins—but also a secondary effect—the stimulation of aromatase, a hormone which then converts testosterone to estrogen independently of the other factors. Pollution in general … stimulates aromatase which then converts available testosterone to estrogen. It is quite scary.”

Sources include:

America-First companies that do not donate to Democrats. Go to Our Gold Guy for the personal buying experience with Ira Bershatsky. Go to GoldCo for peace of mind from a bigger company. It behooves patriots to acquire physical gold and silver or make the move to self-directed precious metals IRAs fromthat do not donate to Democrats. Go tofor the personal buying experience with Ira Bershatsky. Go to Genesis Gold Group , a Christian fellowship-driven precious metals company. Or go tofor peace of mind from a bigger company.

Most “Conservative” News Outlets Are on the Big Tech Teat Not long ago, conservative media was not beholden to anyone. Today, most sites are stuck on the Big Tech gravy train. I’ll keep this short. The rise of Pandemic Panic Theater, massive voter fraud, and other “taboo” topics have neutered a majority of conservative news sites. You’ll notice they are very careful about what topics they tackle. Sure, they’ll attack Critical Race Theory, Antifa, and the Biden-Harris regime, but you won’t see them going after George Soros, Bill Gates, the World Economic Forum, or the Deep State, among others. The reason is simple. They are beholden to Big Tech, and Big Tech doesn’t allow certain topics to be discussed or they’ll cut you off. Far too many conservative news outlets rely on Google, Facebook, and Twitter for the bulk of their traffic. They depend on big checks from Google ads to keep the sites running. I don’t necessarily hold it against them. We all do what we need to do to survive. I just wish more would do like we have, which is to cut out Big Tech altogether. We don’t get Google checks. We don’t have Facebook or Twitter buttons on our stories. We don’t have a YouTube Channel (banned), an Instagram profile (never made one), or a TikTok (no thanks, CCP). We’re not perfect, but we’re doing everything we can to not owe anything to anyone… other than our readers. We owe YOU the truth. We owe YOU the facts that others won’t reveal about topics that others won’t tackle. And we owe America, this great land that allows us to take hold of these opportunities. Like I said, I don’t hold other conservative sites under too much scrutiny over their choices. It’s easy for people to point fingers when we’re not the ones paying their bills or supporting their families. I just wish there were more who would make the bold move. Today, only a handful of other major conservative news outlets have broken free from the Big Tech teat. Of course, we need help. The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring proper news and opinions to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal or Bitcoin as well. Bitcoin: 3A1ELVhGgrwrypwTJhPwnaTVGmuqyQrMB8 Our network is currently comprised of six sites: NOQ Report

Conservative Playlist

Freedom First Network

Based Underground

Uncanceled News

Our Gold Guy We are also building partnerships with great conservative sites like The Liberty Daily and The Epoch Times to advance the message as loudly as possible, and we’re always looking for others with which to partner. Some of our content is spread across multiple sites. Other pieces of content are unique. We write most of what we post but we also draw from those willing to allow us to share their quality articles, videos, and podcasts. We collect the best content from fellow conservative sites that give us permission to republish them. We’re not ego-driven; I’d much rather post a properly attributed story written by experts like Dr. Joseph Mercola or Natural News than rewrite it like so many outlets like to do. We’re not here to take credit. We’re here to spread the truth. While donations are the best way to help, you can also support us by buying through our sponsors: MyPillow: Use promo code “NOQ” to get up to 66% off AND you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.

ZStack: Improve your immune system with the Z-Stack protocol or rejuvenate your body from vaccines or shedding with Z-DTox by Dr. Vladimir Zelenko.

OurGoldGuy: Tell them JD sent you in your request to buy gold and it will help us… AND (wait for it) you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.

MyPatriotSupply: Stock up on long-term food, survival gear, and other things that you’ll need just in case things don’t recover and we keep heading towards apocalypse. We know we could make a lot more money if we sold out like so many “conservative” publications out there. You won’t find Google ads on our site for a reason. Yes, they’re lucrative, but I don’t like getting paid by minions of Satan (I don’t like Google very much if you couldn’t tell). Time is short. As the world spirals towards The Great Reset, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Our promise is this: We will never sell out America. If that means we’re going to struggle for a while or even indefinitely, so be it. Integrity first. Truth first. America first. Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn