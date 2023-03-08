The long list of people associated with the Clinton Crime Family has a new addition, and once again the circumstances surrounding the death are bizarre.

I’ll answer: The FAA claims no deaths have been from turbulence in 25 years. Now there is 1. There are 330,000,000 people in America. The chance that this woman who worked in the Clinton admin is the one person who was killed by turbulence is: .0000003030303021120294% — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 8, 2023

I discussed this briefly on today’s episode of The JD Rucker Show.

According to Trending Politics:

On Monday, authorities identified the woman who passed away after a business jet encountered severe turbulence over New England. The woman served under the Clinton administration as well.

Dana J. Hyde, a well-known Beltway attorney who previously served on the 9/11 Commission, was named by Connecticut State Troopers, one of the agencies involved in investigating the emergency landing at Bradley International Airport. Hyde, 55, resided in Cabin John, Maryland, and was transported by ambulance to Saint Francis Medical Center in Hartford, where she was later declared deceased.

Hyde served both the Obama and Clinton administration. According to her website “Hyde also served as Counsel to the 9/11 Commission and as Special Assistant to the Deputy Attorney General in the Clinton Administration.”

