Tucker Carlson and his team did a very good job of highlighting some of the deception that took place on and after January 6, 2021. I couldn’t watch the entire show just as I’ve never watched anything directly from their channel in over two years, but I saw what I believe to be most of the important clips on social media. Here’s the video of Carlson’s opening monologue for those who didn’t see it.

On today’s episode of The JD Rucker Show at 2pm Eastern, I will be talking about the four things that need to happen now. As bad as the revelations were for the Uniparty Swamp, they weren’t even a drop in the bucket compared to the onslaught of lies that have been echoed repeatedly for the last two years by government and corporate media.

Here are four things that need to be done by others, followed by the one thing I hope we can do ourselves as America First patriots now that Tucker Carlson has opened a small crack in the Uniparty Swamp’s protective shield.

Release All Political Prisoners

The people being held in DC gulags because they entered the Capitol Building on January 6, 2021, need to be released. All of them. If they’re still being detained waiting for trial, they need to be set free on cashless bail. If they’ve been convicted, they need to be pardoned.

This may be an unpopular stance considering there were crimes committed on January 6, but it’s becoming crystal clear that the events that led to those crimes were manufactured, driven by emotions that were amplified through government interference, and coordinated for the sole purpose of building the insurrection narrative.

Footage of the QAnon Shaman being escorted by Capitol Police to various wings of the Capitol Building is a striking contrast to the tales that have been told about him. With a 42-month sentence, he’s being treated more harshly than many child molesters.

Release them all.

Make the Tapes Public

There are logistical reasons that can be compelling for not release the tapes. Admittedly, I’ve considered the monumental task and initially felt it may be better to filter it through trustworthy media like Carlson. I was wrong. We’ll chalk it up as temporary stupidity for not immediately seeing the importance of unleashing the power of the people to expose one of the biggest ongoing lies our government and corporate media have been feeding us for two years.

Investigate, Charge, Arrest, and Prosecute Everyone Complicit in the January 6 Committee Lies

I’m not in law enforcement, nor am I an attorney, but there has to have been crimes committed by those who participated in the January 6 Committee in Congress. The lies we knew about before were bad enough. Now that we’re getting a very tiny glimpse of the scope of lies that were actually told, it’s clear that some laws were broken by current and former members of Congress.

Liz Cheney, Adam Schiff, Adam Kingzinger, and their merry band of evildoers pretended to investigate an “insurrection” while they were the ones perpetrating crimes against the American people. They don’t need to be censured. They don’t need to be criticized or even fired. They need to be jailed. They have done untold harm to the American people and decimated the credibility of the branch of government they represented.

Prepper Meds – Stock up for now before the supply chain crashes:

✔️ Boost your immune system with Nutraceutical by Dr. Zev Zelenko

✔️ Get ahead of shortages with 5 Antibiotics Delivered to Your Home

✔️ Detox your body with – Stock up for now before the supply chain crashes:✔️ Boost your immune system with✔️ Get ahead of shortages with✔️ Detox your body with Organic Supplements

Keep the Flow of Information Coming

There are dozens if not hundreds of major questions that can be answered with a proper analysis and dissemination of the January 6 footage. As nice as Tucker Carlson’s revelations have been, they must not be seen as anything more than an apéritif.

After two years of a constant drumbeat of corporate media and government coverage of the events, to let it culminate in anything less than weeks of exposing coverage at this point would be like responding to a nuclear attack with a press release.

Documentaries should be made. Bombshells should be dropped by conservative media on a regular basis. There are two years worth of gaslighting and propaganda that have brainwashed most Americans into thinking the mostly peaceful events that occurred at the Capitol Building on January 6, 2021, were somehow on par with 9/11 and Pearl Harbor.

The Uniparty Swamp and their Deep State handlers have engaged in a sustained psyop against the American people. One episode of Tucker Carlson isn’t going to make a dent.

What WE Must Do

Immediately after today’s episode of The JD Rucker Show, I will be going on my premium channel at Red Voice Media to discuss what America First patriots must do now that some of the truth is finally coming out.

As much as I hate using crude phrases, there really is no other way to put this properly. We need to get our balls back. Far too many patriots were neutered by the events that followed January 6. We saw grandmas incarcerated. We saw Feds working undercover at multiple events, not just January 6. Out of an abundance of caution, far too many of us stopped using our God-given, constitutionally protected voices.

During the height of the Tea Party movement, it wasn’t uncommon to see thousands of patriots gathering to protest multiple times per week across the country. Those were replaced in large part by Trump rallies and the prosperity we experienced for three years.

Covid lockdowns slowed this a bit, but by the time the 2020 election was stolen we were ready to engage in our right to assemble and address our grievances to government. Then, January 6 events slammed the door shut for protests. Some have been held and there have been occasional success stories, but the vast majority of them have been disappointing.

Most in my audience have seen the meme of the Feds that infiltrated a protest wearing khaki shorts and aviator glasses. What people may not remember is that the picture was taken at what was supposed to be a huge protest against the foul treatment being delivered to January 6 attendees. That event was so sparsely attended that the feds stuck out like clowns at an accountant convention.

We are desperately in need of patriots being patriotic in public once more. Antifa is able to mount impressive protests. Black Lives Matter, despite all of the negative press they’ve received in recent months, can still put a large group in front of any state capital in the nation.

The truth that’s trickling out about January 6th should become a rallying cry to patriots to get back out there and make our voices heard. We need to protest the scourge of LGBTQIA+ supremacy. We need to protest the ongoing rise of authoritarianism across the nation. We need to protest the border invasion. We need to protest all coverups, psyops, and false flag events that continue to be perpetrated against us.

We need to be there with signs and bullhorns at every single event Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Hakeem Jeffries, and their merry bunch of Neo-Marxists attend.

The powers-that-be fear the truth more than anything else. Spreading the word is key to our survival, but that doesn’t just mean posting to Twitter or doing a podcast. It means getting off of our butts, dusting off our comfortable shoes, making phone calls to local friends and relatives, and organizing real events that can uniquely express our discontent with what’s being done to America.

America-First companies that do not donate to Democrats. Go to Our Gold Guy for the personal buying experience with Ira Bershatsky. Go to GoldCo for peace of mind from a bigger company. It behooves patriots to acquire physical gold and silver or make the move to self-directed precious metals IRAs fromthat do not donate to Democrats. Go tofor the personal buying experience with Ira Bershatsky. Go to Genesis Gold Group , a Christian fellowship-driven precious metals company. Or go tofor peace of mind from a bigger company.

They’re Trying to Shut Us Down Over the last several months, I’ve lost count of how many times the powers-that-be have tried to shut us down. They’ve sent hackers at us, forcing us to take extreme measures on web security. They sent attorneys after us, but thankfully we’re not easily intimidated by baseless accusations or threats. They’ve even gone so far as to make physical threats. Those can actually be a bit worrisome but Remington has me covered. For us to continue to deliver the truth that Americans need to read and hear, we ask you, our amazing audience, for financial assistance. We have a Giving Fuel page to help us pay the bills. It’s brand new so don’t be discouraged by the lack of donations there. It’s a funny reality that the fewer the donations that have been made, the less likely people are willing to donate to it. One would think this is counterintuitive, but sometimes people are skeptical because they think that perhaps there’s a reason others haven’t been donating. In our situation, we’re just getting started so please don’t be shy if you have the means to help. Thank you and God bless! JD Rucker