The sound of war drums is getting louder all over the globe. In this article, I want to give you an update on the three major conflicts which will define World War III. In the years ahead it is inevitable that smaller regional conflicts will erupt at various times, but for this piece I am going to focus on the three big ones. All of the participants have been preparing for war for many years, and now tensions have reached a boiling point. And once all three of these wars fully get going, none of our lives will ever be the same again. The following are the 3 wars of the apocalypse…

#1 The United States and Russia

The conflict in Ukraine has evolved into a full-blown proxy war between the United States and Russia.

Russian authorities have made it very clear who they believe their real enemy is, and U.S. officials are not even trying to hide the reality of the situation any longer.

Our politicians in Washington keep telling us that “we are in it to win it”, and on Friday another gigantic package of “military aid” was announced…

The Biden administration announced its newest military aid package for Ukraine on Friday worth an estimated $400 million and mainly consisting of ammunition for the weapons it has already provided. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced the package, which is the 33rd drawdown of U.S. stockpiles for Ukraine since August 2021, saying in a statement, “We are again reminded of the boundless courage and steadfast resolve of the people of Ukraine as well as the strong support for Ukraine in the international community.”

The U.S. is providing more funding for the war in Ukraine than anyone else, more military equipment than anyone else, more ammunition than anyone else, and more military intelligence than anyone else.

Oh, and now we are actually bringing Ukrainian pilots to the United States to train them how to fly F-16 fighter jets…

Two Ukrainian pilots are currently in the United States undergoing an assessment to determine how long it could take to train them to fly attack aircraft, including F-16 fighter jets, according to two congressional officials and a senior U.S. official. The Ukrainians’ skills are being evaluated on simulators at a U.S. military base in Tucson, Arizona, the officials said, and they may soon be joined by more of their fellow pilots.

But despite all of our help, the Russians continue to advance.

In fact, it appears that the fall of Bakhmut is imminent. The following comes from a Ukrainian news source…

The fate of the city of Bakhmut hangs in the balance this weekend, with Russian forces continuing to make gains and Ukraine blowing bridges in what analysts say is sign of possible preparations for a “controlled fighting withdrawal.” The British Ministry of Defence (MoD) said the Kremlin’s regular army alongside the mercenary Wagner Group forces had made “further advances into the northern suburbs of the city”, meaning the area of the city still held by Ukrainian forces is “vulnerable to Russian attacks on three sides”. It added: “Ukraine is reinforcing the area with elite units, and within the last 36 hours two key bridges in Bakhmut have been destroyed, including a vital bridge connecting the city to the last main supply route from Bakhmut to the city of Chasiv Yar.

Once Bakhmut falls, the Ukrainian forces in that area are going to be in a really tough position.

If the Russians start gobbling up big chunks of territory, Ukrainian leaders will become increasingly desperate.

And desperate leaders can do some really stupid things.

#2 Israel and Iran

The second major war of the apocalypse will involve Israel and Iran.

The Israelis are already striking pro-Iranian forces in Syria and elsewhere on a regular basis, but at some point a full-blown conflict will erupt.

We have been hearing that the Iranians have been getting close to being able to build their own nuclear bombs for a long time, and now it is being reported that they are potentially only “about 12 days” away…

Iran could make enough fissile for one nuclear bomb in “about 12 days,” a top U.S. Defense Department official said on Tuesday, down from the estimated one year it would have taken while the 2015 Iran nuclear deal was in effect.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been warning us for a long time that he will never allow the Iranians to build a nuclear weapon, and it sounds like he realizes that the moment of truth is now upon us…

“The longer you wait, the harder that becomes,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said of a strike on Iran at a security conference in Tel Aviv last week. “We’ve waited very long. I can tell you that I will do everything in my power to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons.”

I believe that this war will start in a way that most people do not expect.

And once it does start, the U.S. will inevitably get involved.

In fact, it has just been revealed that the U.S. military already has drawn up a “concept plan” for a war with Iran…

THE U.S. MILITARY allocated spending for secret contingency operations pertaining to an Iran war plan, according to a classified Pentagon budget manual listing emergency and special programs reviewed by The Intercept. The contingency plan, code-named “Support Sentry,” was funded in 2018 and 2019, according to the manual, which was produced for the 2019 fiscal year. It classifies Support Sentry as an Iran “CONPLAN,” or concept plan, a broad contingency plan for war which the Pentagon develops in anticipation of a potential crisis.

#3 The United States and China

When I first started warning people that we would eventually go to war with China many years ago, a lot of people thought that I had lost it.

After all, China was considered to be a “close friend” and a highly valued trading partner.

But now we have reached a stage where what is coming is obvious to everyone.

Of course the Biden administration is certainly not helping matters by constantly provoking the Chinese. For example, the Biden administration just greatly angered Chinese leaders by approving a 619 million dollar arms sale to Taiwan…

President Joe Biden’s administration has approved an estimated $619 million potential arms sale to Taiwan, including hundreds of missiles for F-16 fighter jets, after China sent 25 warplanes and three warships toward the island. BIden’s move will likely further inflame tensions between Washington and Beijing, which have gotten worse in the wake of the spy balloon China sent over the U.S. and reports Xi Jinping is considering lethal aid to Russia for its war in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the Chinese have just announced that they will be dramatically ramping up their own military spending…

The Chinese government will boost its military spending by 7.2% this year, rising to a total budget of 1.56 trillion Yuan. In U.S. dollars, China’s budget now sits at $230 billion, up nearly $16 billion from its budget in 2022. China’s Ministry of Finance announced the new infusion of cash in its annual report on Sunday. The spending increase comes as the U.S. warns of a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan in the near future. U.S. officials have also warned China against sending lethal aid to support Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

A war between our two nations would be absolutely cataclysmic.

But it is going to happen anyway.

And U.S. Army Secretary Christine Wormuth just warned that “the United States homeland would be at risk” when such a conflict erupts…

U.S. soil could be at risk of an attack from Beijing if tensions between the two countries boiled over, according to Army Secretary Christine Wormuth. Speaking on a panel at the American Enterprise Institute on Monday, Wormuth said that if the U.S. entered a “major war” with China, “the United States homeland would be at risk as well, with both kinetic attacks and non-kinetic attacks—whether it’s cyberattacks on the power grid or on pipelines.”

Let us hope for peace.

But right now everything is moving toward war, and the hothead in the White House is surrounded by an all-star team of warmongers that is making catastrophic mistake after catastrophic mistake.

So we could literally find ourselves fighting a war against Russia, a war in the Middle East and a war against China all at the same time.

Needless to say, we aren’t prepared for that.

In fact, it is being reported that 77 percent of all Americans from age 17 to age 24 do not even qualify for military service…

As the US military struggles to fill the ranks with new recruits, a new report from the Department of Defense reveals that the vast majority of Americans aged 17-24 are unfit for military service. Citing a Feb. 16 congressional hearing, a DoD report reveals that 77% of Americans in the above age group could not physically qualify to enter the armed forces – a 6% increase from 2017. A key factor is obesity – which hit nearly 42% in 2020. Meanwhile, a 2022 study cited by the Epoch Times found a link between receiving government food assistance and a greater chance of becoming obese through the consumption of unhealthy foods. A 2015 USDA analysis found that 40% of total SNAP participants were obese.

If our leaders were sane and competent, they would be trying really hard to find diplomatic solutions with both Russia and China.

But at this point the Biden administration does not even want to sit down and talk with the Russians, and they just keep making moves that absolutely infuriate the Chinese.

So the 3 wars of the apocalypse that I have relentlessly warned my readers about are rapidly approaching.

For the sake of my family, my friends and this beautiful country that I love, I want to see peace.

And I am sure that most of you want to see peace too.

Unfortunately, our leaders are dragging us into war, and we are getting perilously close to a point of no return.

