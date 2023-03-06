Editor’s Disclosure: Some of the ads we run on our sites and on my shows discuss buying gold from America First precious metals companies since central banks and other entities “in the know” have been making unprecedented moves recently. The article below by Arsenio Toledo from Natural News is NOT a sponsored post. It just happens to reiterate what we’ve been warning about for a while. With that said, here’s Arsenio…

Despite claims from central banks and governments that they have avoided a greater global economic meltdown, inflation is still on the rise and recession is still on its way – and central banks are preparing for it by stockpiling even more gold.

This is according to Lynette Zang, chief market analyst of ITM trading, who warned that central banks haven’t actually been able to get inflation under control.

“You know, all those calls that things were really, ‘Maybe we would avoid a recession’ and ‘Oh, things aren’t that bad’ and ‘Maybe we’ll get a mild recession’ and ‘The central banks now have … inflation under control’ and blah, blah, blah. Well, guess what’s rearing its ugly head again? That would be more inflation,” Zang said.

New inflation indicators from the United States, China and Germany strengthened the belief of financial markets that high interest rates would be in force longer than expected.

In the U.S., prices for raw materials surged in February, strongly indicating that inflation will remain elevated. Over two weeks prior, the latest consumer price report showed that consumer prices climbed 6.4 percent in January year-over-year, only 0.1 percent down from the year-over-year increase recorded in December. Furthermore, consumer prices increased 0.5 percent from December to January, much higher than the 0.1 percent rise recorded from November to December.

Despite all of this data proving that inflation is still a persistent threat and the recession is still nearby, Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen claims the government has it under control.

“I would say, ‘So far, so good,’” said Yellen, who formerly led the Federal Reserve from 2014 to 2018. “Obviously, there are risks, and the global situation we face is very uncertain. There can be shocks from it. But look, inflation still is too high, but generally if you look over the last year, inflation has been coming down.”

Central bank gold demand skyrockets

According to the latest report from the World Gold Council, central bank gold demand in 2023 has picked up from the already-high level of demand it left off in 2022. (Related: Global DE-DOLLARIZATION is on the way as world’s central banks buy gold at fastest pace in 55 years.)

In 2022, central banks collectively added a net 31 tons to global gold reserves, a 16 percent month-over-month increase from December 2022. This is also within the 20- to 60-ton range of purchases central banks have been reporting for the last 10 consecutive months of net buying.

Prepper Meds – Stock up for now before the supply chain crashes:

✔️ Boost your immune system with Nutraceutical by Dr. Zev Zelenko

✔️ Get ahead of shortages with 5 Antibiotics Delivered to Your Home

✔️ Detox your body with – Stock up for now before the supply chain crashes:✔️ Boost your immune system with✔️ Get ahead of shortages with✔️ Detox your body with Organic Supplements

The largest reported central bank purchaser in January is Turkey, whose central bank added 23 tons to its official gold reserves, which now stand at 565 tons. The People’s Bank of China comes in second, adding 15 tons on top of the 62 tons of gold it reported purchasing between November and December 2022. Its reported gold reserves now total 2,025 tons, or 3.7 percent of the world’s total reported reserves.

The National Bank of Kazakhstan came in third after increasing its gold reserves by four tons, a modest sum compared to Turkey and China, but still substantial. Its total reported reserves rose to 356 tons.

“If you think about how much buying central banks have been doing really, since 2005, and more significantly, it turned as a positive net in 2010,” said Zang. “They’ve been accumulating gold, getting ready for this day. So have I. Have you? You really wanna think about it.”

Learn more about the current status of the gold market amid heightened economic instability at GoldReport.news.

Watch this episode of “ITM Trading Insights” with Lynette Zang as she discusses the ongoing inflation crisis, the coming recession and how central banks are preparing by stockpiling gold.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This video is from the ITM Trading, Inc. channel on Brighteon.com.

More related stories:

Sources include:

America-First companies that do not donate to Democrats. Go to Our Gold Guy for the personal buying experience with Ira Bershatsky. Go to GoldCo for peace of mind from a bigger company. It behooves patriots to acquire physical gold and silver or make the move to self-directed precious metals IRAs fromthat do not donate to Democrats. Go tofor the personal buying experience with Ira Bershatsky. Go to Genesis Gold Group , a Christian fellowship-driven precious metals company. Or go tofor peace of mind from a bigger company.

Yes, We Need Your Help I hate being “that guy” who asks people to donate because I think our conservative news network is so crucial, but here I am… When I left my cushy corporate job in 2017, I did so knowing that my family would have to make sacrifices. But I couldn’t continue to watch the nation slip into oblivion and was inspired by President Trump’s willingness to fight the good fight even at his own personal expense. What I didn’t realize then is that conservative media would be so heavily attacked, canceled, and defunded that the sacrifices would be extreme. Many in this nation are struggling right now even though we weren’t struggling just a few years ago. I’m not alone. But I wake up every morning and operate the sites we’ve been able to build because there’s really no other choice. I refuse to be beholden to Big Tech like so many other conservative news outlets, which is why you won’t see Google ads here. With that said, it’s often challenging to pay the bills and it’s even harder to expand so we can get the America First message out to a wider audience. The economic downturn has forced me to make a plea for help. Between cancel culture, lockdowns, and diminishing ad revenue, we need financial assistance in order to continue to spread the truth. We ask all who have the means, please donate through our Giving Fuel. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to expand our reach so the truth can get to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance. We currently operate: NOQ Report

Conservative Playlist

Uncanceled News

Based Underground

Five other conservative news sites I would even be willing to entertain investments and partnerships at this stage. I’ve turned them down in the past because editorial purity is extremely important. I’ll turn them down again if anyone wants us to start supporting RINOs or avoid “taboo” topics like voter fraud, vaccines, or transgender supremacy. But I’d talk to fellow America First patriots who want to help any (or all) of our 10 news sites. Hit me up at jdrucker (at) substack (dot) com if you’re interested. For those who have the means and just want to help keep the mission of spreading a conservative, Christian message to the nation, please consider a generous donation.