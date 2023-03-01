Does anyone out there still believe that the United States is going to be able to avoid a shooting war with Russia? When the war began, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky begged our politicians for help, and our politicians did not disappoint him.

So far we have poured nearly 200 billion dollars into the war, but Zelensky just keeps asking for more. He wants fighter jets, he wants long-range missile systems, and apparently he also thinks that eventually “the U.S. will have to send their sons and daughters” to fight the Russians.

Zelinsky: Ukraine needs fresh young Americans to help fight on the ground war. "The US will have to send their Son's & Daughter's… to WAR…" "….and they will be DYING."

. pic.twitter.com/P2Ywpci26r — James Phillips (@JamesPhillips00) February 28, 2023

In that clip he seems to be addressing a hypothetical scenario that someone has raised.

But obviously a direct military conflict between western forces and Russian forces is something that he has been thinking a lot about.

And obviously if he is able to pull NATO troops into the war that would give him the best chance of winning.

Of course it would also greatly increase the risk of nuclear annihilation.

But Zelensky is not focused on the long-term consequences. His forces are losing ground, and he is starting to get really desperate.

At this point, it appears that the fall of Bakhmut is imminent. According to one soldier that was interviewed by CNN, the situation there “is much worse than officially reported”…

“The situation in Bakhmut is very difficult now. It is much worse than officially reported,” a soldier who didn’t want to be named told CNN on Tuesday. “We should add another 100% difficulty to the official reports. In all directions. Especially in the northern direction, where the orcs [Russians] have made the biggest advance.”

When I wrote about this a few days ago, the operational encirclement of Bakhmut was almost complete.

Now the Russians have gained even more ground, and it won’t be too long before the city is completely encircled physically.

Prepper Meds – Stock up for now before the supply chain crashes:

✔️ Boost your immune system with Nutraceutical by Dr. Zev Zelenko

✔️ Get ahead of shortages with 5 Antibiotics Delivered to Your Home

✔️ Detox your body with – Stock up for now before the supply chain crashes:✔️ Boost your immune system with✔️ Get ahead of shortages with✔️ Detox your body with Organic Supplements

Bakhmut Frontline 28/02/2023

North

Heavy fighting rages north of Bakhmut assaults in the directions of Bohdanivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka and Zaliznyans'ke also assaults south from the northern road.

East:

Heavy fighting towards the Bakhmutovka river in the residential areas. pic.twitter.com/ReaqbHzv44 — WarMonitor🇺🇦 (@WarMonitor3) February 28, 2023

At this point, things are going so badly that Zelensky just fired the commander that was in charge of his forces in eastern Ukraine…

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Sunday fired a senior military commander helping lead the fight against Russian troops in the country’s embattled east but gave no reason for the move. In a one-line decree, Zelenskiy announced the dismissal of Eduard Moskalyov as commander of the joint forces of Ukraine, which are engaged in battles in the Donbas region.

The one thing that could slow the Russians down now is the fact that the mud has returned.

Eastern Ukraine can get really, really muddy once winter ends, and the warm weather that the region is now experiencing could potentially hamper the advance of Russian forces…

Meanwhile, Ukrainian soldiers in the Donetsk region hunkered down in muddy trenches after warmer weather thawed out the frozen ground. ‘Both sides stay in their positions, because as you see, spring means mud. Thus, it is impossible to move forward,’ said Mykola, 59, a commander of a frontline rocket launcher battery, who uses a tablet screen to check coordinates of where to fire. The spring thaw, known as the rasputitsa, which turns roads into rivers and fields into quagmires, has a history of ruining armies’ movements across Ukraine and western Russia.

But while the mud may cause the action to temporarily slow down on the front lines, leaders on both sides just continue to make moves that will raise tensions even higher.

For example, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg just publicly admitted that Ukraine “will become a member of our alliance”…

NATO allies have agreed that Ukraine will become a member of our alliance, but at the same time that that is a long term perspective, what is the issue now is to ensure that Ukraine prevail as a sovereign, independent nation, and therefore we need to support Ukraine.

NEW – NATO chief: "Allies have agreed that Ukraine will become a member of our alliance" in the long term.pic.twitter.com/8U6P5nNi3D — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) February 28, 2023

Why would he make a statement like that?

Is he insane?

Doesn’t he realize that such an admission will make the Russians even angrier?

And apparently Ukraine has decided to start sending long-range drones deep into Russian territory…

Drones that the Kremlin said were launched by Ukraine flew deep inside Russian territory, including one that got within 100 kilometers (60 miles) of Moscow, signaling breaches in Russian defenses as President Vladimir Putin ordered stepped-up protection at the border. Officials said the drones caused no injuries and did not inflict any significant damage, but the attacks on Monday night and Tuesday morning raised questions about Russian defense capabilities more than a year after the country’s full-scale invasion of its neighbor.

On the other side, it is being reported that the Russians are now actually recruiting Palestinian refugees to fight for them in Ukraine…

A Lebanese government security source has told The Media Line that Palestinians residing in Lebanon have signed up to join the ongoing conflict in Ukraine on behalf of Russia, having been offered a sum of 350 dollars by Russian entities. The source added that the recruitment effort is being carried out by activists affiliated with the Palestinian embassy in Lebanon. Most of those enlisting were born after 1969, as those born after this point onwards do not have proper registration with the Lebanese authorities, making it easier to travel for the purpose of participating in the conflict as mercenaries.

Of course both sides have been hiring vast numbers of mercenaries ever since the war began.

At this point, there are fighters from literally dozens of different countries in Ukraine.

It really is a “world war”, and we are getting dangerously close to a point where a peaceful solution will become impossible.

Recently, former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev authored an opinion piece entitled “Point Of No Return”. In that piece, he warned that the world is on the brink of the unthinkable…

Of course, one could continue to pump weapons into the neo-fascist Kiev regime and block any opportunity to revive negotiations. Our enemies are doing just that, not wanting to understand that their goals obviously lead to a total fiasco. Lose for everyone. collapse. Apocalypse. When the former life will have to be forgotten for centuries, until the smoky blockages cease to emit radiation.

If Dmitry Medvedev becomes the next leader of Russia when Putin dies, we should all be gravely concerned.

He has made public statements about nuclear weapons over and over again, and I believe that he would not hesitate to use them if he decided that there was no chance of peace with the United States.

Prepper Organics, $50 off with promo code “survive2030“. Don’t eat crickets when food shortages really start hitting in America. Eat organic, freeze-dried, sous vide chicken that you can store for a decade or two if necessary. FLASH SALE happening now at, $50 off with promo code ““.

I would highly recommend that our leaders take such threats seriously, because a nuclear war would mean the end of civilization as we currently know it.

But of course our leaders are not taking such threats seriously.

They just keep pushing us even closer to the precipice, and at some point someone could make a really big mistake which would push us over the edge.

***It is finally here! Michael’s new book entitled “End Times” is now available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.***

About the Author: My name is Michael and my brand new book entitled “End Times” is now available on Amazon.com. In addition to my new book I have written six other books that are available on Amazon.com including “7 Year Apocalypse”, “Lost Prophecies Of The Future Of America”, “The Beginning Of The End”, and “Living A Life That Really Matters”. (#CommissionsEarned) When you purchase any of these books you help to support the work that I am doing, and one way that you can really help is by sending copies as gifts to family and friends. Time is short, and I need help getting these warnings into the hands of as many people as possible.

I have published thousands of articles on The Economic Collapse Blog, End Of The American Dream and The Most Important News, and the articles that I publish on those sites are republished on dozens of other prominent websites all over the globe. I always freely and happily allow others to republish my articles on their own websites, but I also ask that they include this “About the Author” section with each article. The material contained in this article is for general information purposes only, and readers should consult licensed professionals before making any legal, business, financial or health decisions.

I encourage you to follow me on social media on Facebook and Twitter, and any way that you can share these articles with others is definitely a great help. These are such troubled times, and people need hope. John 3:16 tells us about the hope that God has given us through Jesus Christ: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” If you have not already done so, I strongly urge you to invite Jesus Christ to be your Lord and Savior today.

Article cross-posted from End of the American Dream.

America-First companies that do not donate to Democrats. Go to Our Gold Guy for the personal buying experience with Ira Bershatsky. Go to GoldCo for peace of mind from a bigger company. It behooves patriots to acquire physical gold and silver or make the move to self-directed precious metals IRAs fromthat do not donate to Democrats. Go tofor the personal buying experience with Ira Bershatsky. Go to Genesis Gold Group , a Christian fellowship-driven precious metals company. Or go tofor peace of mind from a bigger company.

Yes, We Need Your Help I hate being “that guy” who asks people to donate because I think our conservative news network is so crucial, but here I am… When I left my cushy corporate job in 2017, I did so knowing that my family would have to make sacrifices. But I couldn’t continue to watch the nation slip into oblivion and was inspired by President Trump’s willingness to fight the good fight even at his own personal expense. What I didn’t realize then is that conservative media would be so heavily attacked, canceled, and defunded that the sacrifices would be extreme. Many in this nation are struggling right now even though we weren’t struggling just a few years ago. I’m not alone. But I wake up every morning and operate the sites we’ve been able to build because there’s really no other choice. I refuse to be beholden to Big Tech like so many other conservative news outlets, which is why you won’t see Google ads here. With that said, it’s often challenging to pay the bills and it’s even harder to expand so we can get the America First message out to a wider audience. The economic downturn has forced me to make a plea for help. Between cancel culture, lockdowns, and diminishing ad revenue, we need financial assistance in order to continue to spread the truth. We ask all who have the means, please donate through our Giving Fuel. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to expand our reach so the truth can get to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance. We currently operate: NOQ Report

Conservative Playlist

Uncanceled News

Based Underground

Five other conservative news sites I would even be willing to entertain investments and partnerships at this stage. I’ve turned them down in the past because editorial purity is extremely important. I’ll turn them down again if anyone wants us to start supporting RINOs or avoid “taboo” topics like voter fraud, vaccines, or transgender supremacy. But I’d talk to fellow America First patriots who want to help any (or all) of our 10 news sites. Hit me up at jdrucker (at) substack (dot) com if you’re interested. For those who have the means and just want to help keep the mission of spreading a conservative, Christian message to the nation, please consider a generous donation.