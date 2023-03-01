The campaign for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania last year was cringeworthy. We witnessed a RINO in Dr. Mehmet Oz unable to defeat a stroke victim with unambiguous cognitive disabilities, and while Democrat John Fetterman’s victory over the Republican has been questioned by some, very few are still claiming the race was rigged.

Pennsylvania Republican lawmakers are taking a different approach to oust Fetterman. They’re calling on him to prove he is “alive and well” or step down. According to Western Journal:

The Republican Party of Washington County, Pennsylvania, issued a statement Monday on Facebook calling for Sen. John Fetterman to appear on camera to “show us he is alive and well.”

Washington County, in the far southwest of Pennsylvania near Pittsburgh, is home to 200,000 residents, or about 1.5% of the state’s population. Republican Mehmet Oz won the county by more than 13 points in November, though Fetterman defeated him in statewide voting by about 5 points.

“Because of the now confirmed lies that were told during the 2022 general election regarding the health of Senator John Fetterman, as well as the threats made against a journalist who interviewed him, the Washington County Republican Party refuses to take assurances from the Office of the Senator or Democrat operatives that Fetterman is able to carry out his duties as Senator,” party chairman Sean Logue wrote on Facebook.

“As such, we call upon Senator Fetterman to appear on camera to show us he is alive and well, and if he is unable to do so, we call upon our elected Representatives in Washington, Senator Casey and Congressman Reschenthaler, to intervene immediately.

“Ultimately, if Fetterman is unable or unwilling to carry out his duties as a United States Senator, then we ask for his resignation and call for a special election to be held this year; no more lies or games,” it concluded.

They have a point. Fetterman has been hospitalized for both physical and psychological reasons multiple times during his short tenure on Capitol Hill. For a U.S. Senator, he has been extremely reticent to appear in public.

Then, there’s the odd tail of his Neo-Marxist wife, Gisele, who went ziplining while her husband was in the hospital.

The challenge for Republicans is that many have speculated his replacement selected by Governor Josh Shapiro would be his wife. She may not be a stroke victim, but she opens up a whole other can of worms due to her ideology. She is so radical, she makes Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez seem like a moderate.

Rumors have even spread that Fetterman is brain dead.

We’ll keep a close eye on this story as it develops, but we’re not expecting much to come from it. Democrats are very good at working with their corporate media proxies to keep disabled lawmakers from being exposed.

