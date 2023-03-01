Health and environmental concerns have been arising following the Norfolk Southern train derailment on Feb. 3 that caused a chemical “cocktail” spill in East Palestine, Ohio. People fear the potential adverse effects of authorities’ decision to embark on “controlled burning” of vinyl chloride and other cancer-causing toxins found in the site to avert a “potential explosion” and to “clean up” the wreck.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) already released statements that the region’s air and drinking water are safe. In fact, EPA Administrator Michael Regan, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and other government officials drank water from the East Palestine municipal water authority to assure the residents of the village that the water supply is safe.

EPA has already greenlit removing hazardous materials from the derailment site by the train company after asking the company to temporarily halt shipments until the plans could undergo a federal review.

“Moving forward, waste disposal plans, including disposal location and transportation routes for contaminated waste, will be subject to federal EPA review and approval,” said Debra Shore, the administrator of the EPA’s Region 5 Office. “EPA will ensure that all waste is disposed of in a safe and lawful manner.”

But aquatic and land animals are dying and getting sick. Some people in the area are also complaining of illnesses, some are even coughing out blood. Concerned citizens could not help but worry that the contamination could have also reached far-off cities and suburbs.

Grocery chain Giant Eagle, which has hundreds of stores in five states, including Ohio and Pennsylvania, recalled their bottled water out of an “abundance of caution” because it was bottled 25 miles from the chemical spill site, following questions posted on social media whether the grocery chain’s bottled water was safe to drink.

The company claimed that its water comes from a protected spring, not near any affected groundwater sources. They also assured consumers that third-party lab testing had revealed no abnormalities. But it still decided to take down the water sourced from the Salineville facility until further notice while health officials continue to review the impacts of the derailment.

Meanwhile, some residents of Deer Park, Texas, posted online that they were shocked to discover that wastewater from the incident was headed to a hazardous waste disposal facility in the Lone Star State.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said in a news conference that some 30 trucks a day of water had begun arriving in Harris County last week. She told residents her office is researching the transportation and disposal of the water to make sure it meets regulations.

Health Ranger slams EPA, Ohio for covering up the deadliest toxin they’ve created out of the derailment

Health Ranger Mike Adams slammed EPA and the Ohio local government officials for downplaying the potential damage of the most toxic molecule they have created: dioxin.

In an interview with Resistance Chicks Michelle and Leah Svensson, Adams said the persistent organic pollutant is also the scariest and most toxic molecule created by mankind and they can be toxic at parts-per-quadrillion concentrations. (Related: Eight alarming cover-ups and contradictions in the East Palestine train wreck chemical nightmare now spreading across multiple states.)

The “forever chemical” was spread to air, water and ground in the derailment when the authorities ordered to burn off the vinyl chloride as well as butyl acrylate, benzene residue, ethylene glycol mono butyl ether, ethylhexyl acrylate and isobutylene.

“Dioxins are always created when chlorinated compounds are burned within a certain temperature range. They are also the most deadly chemical compounds known to humankind,” Adams noted.

As of writing, EPA and the local government of Ohio are still refusing to test for dioxins, not even admitting that the harmful chemical has been released into the ecosystem.

“The entire town of East Palestine may ultimately have to be condemned, razed and decontaminated. Instead, the EPA is spreading the toxic waste across multiple states,” Adams said.

Check out ChemicalViolence.com for the hazardous chemicals humankind has created.

Watch the video below where Mike Adams talks about dioxins and the ways to detoxify from this bio-accumulative chemical.

This video is from the Health Ranger Report channel on Brighteon.com.

