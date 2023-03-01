If you believe in coincidences, you may not want to read this article.

Northeast Ohio was hit with its third major industrial disaster since the train derailment in East Palestine as several explosions preceded a large blaze at a warehouse in the Cleveland area.

🚨#BREAKING: Massive fire at a Metal fabricator plant with multiple explosions reported 📌#Cleveland | #Ohio⁰

More than 50+ firefighters have⁰responded to a massive fire at a warehouse Metal fabricator plant in Cleveland Ohio with multiple explosions reported. HazMat… https://t.co/zVF5qznByA pic.twitter.com/nMxmKdmwgv — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) March 1, 2023

According to Cleveland.com:

More than 50 Cleveland firefighters responded Wednesday morning to a large blaze with multiple explosions in a warehouse in the city’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood. Crews were dispatched to a fire at the AJ Rose Manufacturing Co. in the 3100 block of West 38th Street at 9:05 a.m., Lt. Mike Norman said.

As firefighters finished extinguishing the flames at 10 a.m., smoke continued to billow out of the shattered windows. In a statement, the company said: “We are very grateful that no one was hurt in this incident. The safety of everyone in our facility is always a top priority.”

“We don’t know exactly what started the fire, but there were several explosions as we responded,” Norman said.

The company said fire caused some nitrogen tanks, used in the tooling process, and propane tanks, used for forklifts, to explode.

More than 20 employees were inside the warehouse when the fire started. Several employees suffered minor injuries but refused treatment, he added. The company is a supplier of precision products and assemblies for the automotive, truck and agricultural industries. AJ Rose is headquartered in Avon.

…

One person was killed and at least a dozen people hurt on Feb. 20 in an explosion and fire at I. Schumann & Co., an Oakwood manufacturing company. On Feb. 18, a boiler at a Cleveland-Cliffs plant exploded in Warren.

“It’s definitely a concern for us,” Norman said. “Every run we go on we learn something. We are constantly doing our inspections.”

Despite gaslighting and attempts to revise modern history, industrial accidents of this scale have not been common in the United States for decades. For three of them to happen in Northeast Cleveland following the train derailment and subsequent ecological disaster in East Palestine, one must truly suspend disbelief in order to stave off suspicious of conspiracy.

