An urgent and immediate response to assess whether COVID-19 shots — of which more than 12.7 billion doses have been given — are causing heart damage and related deaths should be conducted

Instead, a propaganda campaign appears to be underway to blame the surplus heart attacks on other factors

Investigative journalist Corey Lynn compiled 28 media examples pinning heart attacks on unscientific causes that don’t explain the sudden increase in heart problems that have occurred since COVID-19 shots were mass administered

If you listen to these experts, if it’s hot or cold, you’re young or old, you garden or shower, or you’re happy or stressed, you’re at risk

“The so-called ‘experts’ and their friends in the media are covering up adverse events and deaths caused by the Covid injections,” according to Lynn

Since the rollout of COVID-19 shots, a concerning rise in heart attacks and other heart problems has been reported, particularly in young, healthy people — those you wouldn’t expect to have cardiac trouble.

This should prompt an urgent and immediate response to assess whether COVID-19 shots — of which more than 12.7 billion doses have been given1 — are causing heart damage and related deaths. The media, too, should be bringing attention to this association, to educate the public and prompt action from regulatory agencies.

Instead, a propaganda campaign appears to be underway to blame the surplus heart attacks on other factors. They’re really grasping at straws, though, as you’ll see in some of these “heart attack risks” they’re coming up with.

It’s also ironic that while studies showing a link between COVID jabs and heart attacks are being flagged as misinformation, these far-fetched associations that truly lack scientific support are not.

Studies Point to COVID Shots Triggering Heart Trouble

One of the most revealing studies came from Israel, where calls to the National Emergency Medical Services (EMS) for cardiac arrest and acute coronary syndrome increased more than 25% among 16- to 39-year-olds from January to May 2021, compared to the same time period in 2019 and 2020.2

Both COVID-19 infection and COVID-19 shots have been implicated in causing heart trouble, but a statistically significant association was only found for COVID-19 shots, not the infection:3

“Moreover, there is a robust and statistically significant association between the weekly CA and ACS call counts, and the rates of 1st and 2nd vaccine doses administered to this age group. At the same time there is no observed statistically significant association between COVID-19 infection rates and the CA and ACS call counts.

These results … are mirrored by a report of increased emergency department visits with cardiovascular complaints during the vaccination rollout in Germany as well as increased EMS calls for cardiac incidents in Scotland.”

There are also growing reports of elite athletes who have experienced devastating injuries after receiving COVID-19 shots. After receiving his second dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 injection, Florian Dagoury, a world record holder in static breath-hold freediving, experienced increased heart rate and a reduction in his breath-holding capacity.

A cardiologist diagnosed him with myocarditis, or inflammation of the heart muscle, and pericarditis, which is inflammation of the outer lining of the heart.4 Both are recognized adverse effects linked to the shots. In another example, a previously healthy 36-year-old mother of two died 11 days after receiving a Pfizer COVID-19 shot; her death was deemed to be caused by myocarditis due to the shot.5

Dr. Neil Singh Dhalla, a CEO of a major health clinic, fell asleep four days after he got a COVID-19 booster shot — and died from a heart attack.6 The autopsy stated myocarditis. He was only 48 years old and had never had heart problems in his life.

A Thailand study also revealed “cardiovascular manifestations” including rapid heartbeat (tachycardia), palpitation and myopericarditis in 29.24% of adolescents who’d received an mRNA COVID-19 shot.7

28 Absurd Heart Attack Causes From ‘Experts’

As noted by investigative journalist Corey Lynn:8

“According to ‘experts’ and their allies in the media, the recent rise in heart attacks must be due to anything but the Covid injection. These so-called ‘experts’ are working at ‘the speed of science’ to come up with every excuse under the sun, other than the most obvious reason, for the rise in fatal heart conditions.”

Lynn compiled 28 examples from the media pinning heart attacks on unscientific causes that don’t explain the sudden increase in heart problems that have occurred since COVID-19 shots were mass administered.9 If you listen to these experts, if it’s hot or cold, you’re young or old, or you’re happy or stressed, you’re at risk. The first set has to do with weather.

Hot Outside? Cold Outside? Humid? You’re at Risk

“Hot weather, cold weather, solar storms, daylight savings … it doesn’t matter,” Lynn says. “For every season, there is a reason for the rise in fatalities (other than the Covid injection of course!).”10

1.Extreme heat waves — Increasing temperatures leading to extreme heat waves were blamed for affecting heart health, especially among people of color.11

2.New ‘highly reactive’ chemical in the atmosphere — The chemicals, trioxides, have three oxygen atoms and are said to penetrate airborne particles known as aerosols, which can trigger heart disease. “It is easy to imagine that new substances are formed in the aerosols that are harmful if inhaled,” professor Henrik Grum Kjærgaard with the University of Copenhagen’s department of chemistry, told Daily Mail.12

3.Slightly hotter nights — If the temperature rises 1 degree Celsius, it raises the risk of death from cardiovascular disease by 3.1% in men aged 60 to 64, “but not older men or women in either age group.”13

4.Humid weather — If the weather is humid, watch out. Professor James Spratt, consultant cardiologist at London Bridge Hospital, told Express.co.us, “Heat can be thought of as stress on the heart. While short exposure to heat, such as in saunas, can be beneficial, if prolonged it can be harmful. The body works hard to maintain a steady core temperature, primarily by diverting blood from internal organs to the skin.”14

5.Cold weather — If it’s chilly outside, blood clots and heart attacks are more likely.15

6.Shoveling snow — About 100 people die from shoveling snow every year, according to The National Safety Council, as the strenuous activity increases risk of heart attack or cardiac arrest.16

7.Solar storms — Solar storms reported cause up to 5,500 heart-related deaths in the U.S. in events that occur every 11 years, due to disruptions in the Earth’s magnetic field.17

8.Daylight saving time — The transition to daylight saving time is also said to put your heart health at risk. “We don’t really know the specific reason for increases in heart disease and stroke during the daylight saving time change, but it likely has something to do with the disruption to the body’s internal clock, or its circadian rhythm,” Donald M. Lloyd-Jones, president of the American Heart Association, told the Toronto Sun.18

9.‘Stroke season’ — Dr. Raj Bhardwaj says he didn’t know about this until 2022, but “it turns out” that about three to four weeks after flu season, there’s a stroke season. “The good news,” he says, “is that getting a flu shot reduces your risk of stroke.”19 “Did you know there is a ‘stroke season’? Well, that’s what the ‘experts’ say, so it must be true,” Lynn says.20

Tall, Healthy and Like to Exercise? Sarcastic? You’re at Risk

This next set also highlights that no matter your age or current mood, your heart attack risk could be on the rise. Lynn says:21

“Whatever age, attribute, or mood, there’s an excuse for you! Young, old, tall, healthy, sick, active, happy, lonely, stressed — according to the ‘experts’ the ‘silent killer’ could strike anyone. Definitely DO NOT ask ‘What do these diverse groups have in common?’ (Turns out, even sarcasm increases your risk. If that’s the case, I’d better see a doctor quick!)”

10.Teenagers — If you’re a teenager, the American Academy of Pediatrics now recommends you get screened for heart attack risk, because, in case you weren’t aware, “any teenager can have a heart attack.”22

11.Fit and healthy young women — Spontaneous coronary artery dissection (SCAD) can cause a heart attack in healthy women as young as 22.23

12.Lonely older women — If you’re socially isolated or lonely, and between the ages of 65 and 99, you’re at greater risk of heart attack.24

13.Tall people — Tall people have an increased risk of heart, nerve and skin diseases.25

14.COVID-19 infection — Surges in COVID-19 infections are linked with increases in heart attacks, especially among 25- to 44-year-olds.26

15.Physical activity — High levels of physical activity may increase your heart attack risk by hastening the buildup of plaque in your coronary arteries.27

16.Joyful events — Birthday party? Wedding? Birth of a grandchild? These joyous events increase your risk of heart attack. It’s known as “happy heart syndrome.”28

17.Pandemic stress — Stress due to the pandemic may be behind the recent surge in heart attacks.29

18.Rise in energy bill — Increases in your gas and electricity bills could increase risk of heart attacks and strokes.30

19.Delayed flight — Flight delays and refund issues put you at risk of “silent killers,” like heart disease.31

20.Sarcasm — If you’re sarcastic, you’re at greater risk of a heart attack.32

Shower? Garden? Play Video Games? You’re at Risk

From eating eggs to skipping breakfast — both arguably health-boosting habits — to engaging in gardening, the media’s fearmongering makes it seem as though nothing is sacred, or safe. Lynn notes:33

“Do you live in a noisy area? Guess what? You may be at risk! Do you fall asleep with the TV on? You guessed it. You’re at risk! Don’t watch an exciting movie. You might be at risk! And you can forget about scrolling through social media, playing video games, or sports. If you thought gardening was safe, you were WRONG!”

21.Living under a flight path — If you live under a flight path, the noise from the planes may be increasing your heart attack risk by 72%.34

22.Watching an exciting movie — A man who died while watching the movie Avatar 2 reportedly suffered an “excitement-induced heart attack.”35

23.Anti-vax misinformation — If someone reads “misinformation perpetuated by the anti-vaccination movement” and then gets a shot, the mental stress it causes them could lead to constriction of veins, arteries and vessels, which then causes all those COVID shot side effects we hear about. This is according to Raymond Palmer of Full Spectrum Biologics, who wrote:36

“This biological mechanism (the constriction of veins, arteries and vessels under mental stress) is the most likely cause for where there has been blood clots, strokes, heart attacks, dizziness, fainting, blurred vision, loss of smell and taste that may have been experienced shortly after vaccine administration. The extreme mental stress of the patient could most likely be attributed to the fear mongering and scare tactics used by various anti-vaccination groups.”

24.Video games — Playing video games can trigger rare heart attacks in children.37

25.Cold showers — This could trigger a heart attack or heart rhythm irregularities by shocking your blood vessels.38

26.Gardening — Don’t even think about trying to grow your own healthy food. Pollutants in the soil could “have a detrimental effect on the cardiovascular system” and increase your risk of heart disease.39

27.Eggs — Choline in eggs could make your blood more likely to clot, leading to enhanced risk of blood clots.40

28.Skipping breakfast — If you skip breakfast, your risk of dying from all causes increases by 32% while your heart attack risk rises by 21%.41

While some of these studies may highlight legitimate risks in certain cases, it’s curious that obscure factors like watching an exciting movie and gardening are getting air time, while adverse events scientifically linked to COVID jabs are not.

“You get the picture,” Lynn says. “The so-called ‘experts’ and their friends in the media are covering up adverse events and deaths caused by the Covid injections, but by all means — keep ‘trusting the science.’”42

