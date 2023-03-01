Have you noticed that people seem to be a lot more prone to losing their temper these days? In a civilized society, those that disagree are supposed to resolve their differences in a calm, rational manner. But now we live in a world where people fly into a rage at the slightest provocation.

Without a doubt, the last several years have been rough on everyone, and I have never seen as much anger and frustration as I am witnessing right now. So what will our society look like if conditions continue to deteriorate and people just keep getting even angrier and even more frustrated?

Let me share some examples that will demonstrate precisely what I am talking about. The following are 10 shocking public freakouts that will have you shaking your head…

#1 I don’t know exactly what is going on here, but I love the part where he smashes his own sunglasses…

Nothing screams airport freak out like Eminem’s 2010 smash hit “Not Afraid” pic.twitter.com/hAR7sB5Epk — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) March 1, 2023

#2 This is not a video game. This is actually how people drive in real life…

GTA 6 looks amazing 😳 pic.twitter.com/6vASAXKwYc — vids that go hard (@vidsthatgohard) February 28, 2023

#3 This is what can happen when you use “the wrong pronoun” in America today…

Someone got misgendered in the room and all hell broke loose pic.twitter.com/nAocDH5NDe — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 28, 2023

#4 Randi Weingarten is quite upset that the Supreme Court might overturn the student loan debt forgiveness program…

Randi Weingarten — union cartel boss and Democrats' biggest campaign donor — melts down on the steps of the Supreme Court pic.twitter.com/9RTbxVxQEL — Jake Schneider (@jacobkschneider) February 28, 2023

#5 Apparently he is quite determined to keep conservatives away from his library…

Librarian refers to Conservatives who don’t want porn and LGBTQ+ propaganda in libraries as “pests” pic.twitter.com/A0Cjs2M9j2 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 10, 2023

#6 Why would you film yourself doing this?…

#7 This is what happened when a crazy woman was confronted for cutting in line…

Customer cuts in line and is called out for it, and has MAJOR freak out! Tell me who you voted for, without telling me!! #snowflake #liberal #democrat #FreakOut pic.twitter.com/1X883hKkQ6 — YouDontHaveToWatch (@StarsAndBars123) September 25, 2022

#8 Pete Buttigieg’s team really did not like being asked questions about why it took him so long to finally get to East Palestine…

WATCH: Sec. Pete Buttigieg's team FREAKS OUT when asked why it took him almost 3 weeks to come and speak to residents of East Palestine. His press secretary BEGS reporter to turn off the cameras. Source: Savanah Hernandez @ Frontlines Show pic.twitter.com/IKatLEunbs — Maine Republican Patriot Cory Reynolds (@RepublicanCoryR) February 24, 2023

#9 She didn’t take it very well when she learned that Roe v. Wade had been overturned…

#10 Do you remember when words still actually meant something?…

Trans looses it when this guy states that he would have to be gay to have sex with a “trans woman” because they are a biological man. 🔥🔥👇 pic.twitter.com/vfmGJ8MZ3u — 🇺🇸Will🇺🇸 (@notBilly) February 22, 2023

