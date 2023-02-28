The official story is that the waters around East Palestine, Ohio, and surrounding areas are perfectly fine. But as is often the case, the official story is only in place for the plebeian class. The powers-that-be know the truth and one of them admitted it today.

Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan visited East Palestine and took some questions. The answer to a question posed by independent journalist Nick Sortor prompted an honest and scary answer from Regan. Watch:

“Would you allow your kids anywhere close to these streams right now,” Sortor asked.

“I would not,” Regan, replied. “I’m a father of a nine-year-old. I think we have to all agree that we wish this accident didn’t occur. But the accident occurred and as a result, some of our creeks and our streams have pollution in them.”

At least he was honest.

America-First companies that do not donate to Democrats. Go to Our Gold Guy for the personal buying experience with Ira Bershatsky. Go to GoldCo for peace of mind from a bigger company. It behooves patriots to acquire physical gold and silver or make the move to self-directed precious metals IRAs fromthat do not donate to Democrats. Go tofor the personal buying experience with Ira Bershatsky. Go to Genesis Gold Group , a Christian fellowship-driven precious metals company. Or go tofor peace of mind from a bigger company.

We Often Feel Like David Taking on Giants Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses. Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way. We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page, PayPal, or our Substack page. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance. Thank you, and God Bless! JD Rucker