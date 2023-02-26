The horrific environmental disaster in East Palestine, Ohio has contaminated the air, the soil and the water in much of the region. So how much, if any, of the food that is grown in that part of the country will be safe to eat? I had not thought about that question too much until I received a very alarming phone call. One of the people that I spoke to during that phone call was a woman that I know personally.

I have known her for years, and I have visited with her in her own living room, and so I can vouch for her honesty. She told me that her “son-in-law manages three organic food farms in California, Idaho, and Washington State”, and that he is “warning family and friends to get ready for severe food shortages starting this spring”. Apparently there are several factors that will cause food supplies to be tighter, and one of the biggest is the fact that the “Ohio spill has contaminated a lot of land and water”. Apparently there is a scramble “to find clean food” and her son-in-law is receiving lots of phone calls from buyers in the eastern half of the nation that want to buy what his farms are producing.

We will just have to wait and see if things will be as bad as this source is suggesting.

But we do know that some companies have already started to take action due to concerns about contamination.

For example, one grocery chain has already removed bottled water from store shelves “because it was bottled 25 miles from the derailment”…

Weeks after a train derailment near the Ohio-Pennsylvania border left hazardous chemicals burning from railcars, fears of the potential impacts are being felt in places far from the accident. Grocery chain Giant Eagle, with hundreds of stores in five states including Ohio and Pennsylvania, pulled bottled water off shelves out of an “abundance of caution” because it was bottled 25 miles from the derailment.

And we also know that large numbers of animals are dying.

In fact, officials are now publicly admitting that approximately 43,000 “fish, amphibians, crustaceans and other aquatic animals” are already dead…

The derailment in East Palestine potentially killed more than 43,000 fish, amphibians, crustaceans and other aquatic animals in nearby streams, state officials said Thursday. It will take time for the stream ecosystem to recover, said Mary Mertz, director of the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. “We know it won’t be quick,” she said. “But it’s going to come back.”

Ultimately, the final death toll among animals will inevitably be much larger.

Another thing that we know is that lots of people that live in and around East Palestine are getting sick. The following example comes from the New York Post…

Wade Lovett’s been having trouble breathing since the Feb. 3 Norfolk South train derailment and toxic explosion here. In fact, his voice sounds as if he’s been inhaling helium. “Doctors say I definitely have the chemicals in me but there’s no one in town who can run the toxicological tests to find out which ones they are,” Lovett, 40, an auto detailer, said in an extremely high-pitched voice. “My voice sounds like Mickey Mouse. My normal voice is low. It’s hard to breathe, especially at night. My chest hurts so much at night I feel like I’m drowning. I cough up phlegm a lot. I lost my job because the doctor won’t release me to go to work.”

We have never seen anything quite like this before, and there are so many questions that are going unanswered.

Right now, a lot of people are wondering why the EPA has suddenly stopped all shipments of contaminated waste from the disaster site…

Federal environmental authorities have ordered a temporary halt in the shipment of contaminated waste from the site of a fiery train derailment earlier this month in eastern Ohio near the Pennsylvania state line. Region 5 administrator Debra Shore of the Environmental Protection Agency said Saturday the agency ordered Norfolk Southern to “pause” shipments from the site of the Feb. 3 derailment in East Palestine but vowed that removal of the material would resume “very soon.”

Why can’t they tell us why they made this decision?

And why won’t Joe Biden go to Ohio?

When he was directly asked about visiting East Palestine, this is how he responded…

The president answered, ‘At this point, I’m not,’ but then he appeared confused and strained as he tried to explain himself. ‘I did a whole video, I mean, um, what the hell, on,’ Biden rambled as he looked for reporters to fill in the gap. ‘Zoom?’ one of the reporters said, trying to help the president. ‘Zoom! All I can think of every time I think of Zoom is that song in my generation, Who’s Zoomin’ Who,’ he said, referencing the Aretha Franklin song.

Come on Joe.

Is that really the best that you can do?

Meanwhile, we continue to see very odd disasters happen at critical facilities all over North America. On Thursday, massive fires suddenly erupted at three different Pemex facilities…

Three separate fires at Petroleos Mexicanos facilities on Thursday killed one worker, left at least eight people injured and several others missing, putting the Mexican state oil company’s safety record under scrutiny ahead of its earnings call on Monday.

There were three separate fires in three different oil refineries owned by the same company, Pemex. All in one day. What is going on???pic.twitter.com/4KJ55ARd49 — Sara Gonzales (@SaraGonzalesTX) February 24, 2023

Are we supposed to believe that three separate facilities all had catastrophic “accidents” on the exact same day?

Here in the United States, more than 100 food processing facilities have been mysteriously destroyed over the past couple of years.

How many incidents have to happen before authorities will finally admit that there is some sort of a pattern?

Food production just keeps getting hit over and over gain, and this comes at a time when the global food shortages that we have been anticipating have already begun.

I would highly recommend stocking up while you still can, because we are moving into times of great uncertainty.

