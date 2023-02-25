Editorial Note: It has been my thesis that the ousting of James O’Keefe by the Project Veritas board was an act intended to destroy the organization itself, or to at least bring it to heel on orders from the globalist elite cabal, including Pfizer. I have no evidence of this other than piecing together what is publicly known. It’s just a gut feeling that I’m sure many people share. That’s why the video below put together by the Project Veritas staff is a nice sentiment but will ultimate not lead to a positive result within Project Veritas itself. Their best course of action would be to resign as a group and help O’Keefe build something new and better with a board that cannot be as easily corrupted.

The staff at Project Veritas released a video calling for their founder and former CEO James O’Keefe to return to his post after being ousted by the board of directors. Watch:

A message from the Project Veritas staff We have and always will remain loyal to James' vision, our mission, our country, and our supporters#Resilience pic.twitter.com/ldQYtbP7q5 — Project Veritas (@Project_Veritas) February 24, 2023

Here’s the transcript:

We, the staff at Project Veritas, are at a crossroads. High-level disputes between our leader and founder, James O’Keefe, and the volunteer Board of Directors who are responsible for oversight of the nonprofit have resulted in James no longer being here.

James is not only the founder of Project Veritas, but the creative visionary of our mission. This devastated us and the audience we exist for. James hasn’t resigned, nor was he fired. These events confuse, and they hurt us — leaving all of us in a state of limbo.

So, we have a choice to make. We want James back, but we have a duty to our generous supporters, to all of you, and to our journalistic integrity to break record stories which impact our culture, and most importantly, the future of our country. The board may have their obligations, but we are Project Veritas. James assembled this team of over sixty individuals who have bonded together in a common mission to expose waste, fraud, and abuse.

We expose everybody. This band of journalists, editors, producers, and all staff are still here to ensure the work gets done. James taught us to move mountains. We know that evil exists, we fight it every day. We don’t blame anyone for assuming the worst or thinking we’ve been co-opted by some outside force. But this fact still stands: no board or donor ever tells us what to report, and they never will.

We will never replace James O’Keefe. But for now, we see it as our job to hold the torch for him while keeping the door wide open for his return. We will keep the spirit of James’ mission alive for as long as we are able. We have investigations underway and stories to release. Our reporters are in the field. As James has always told us, ‘content is king.’ Our visionary may not be with us right now, but Project Veritas mission is vital. We will produce stories and break news until a day comes when we can’t.

Until then, we will keep this mission going for our country, for the truth, and for James. We know the world is watching and that some are hoping that we fail. We need you to know that as the Project Veritas team, we don’t want to see a Project Veritas without James O’Keefe. Due to decisions made outside our control, it’s possible we never earn back the trust of this audience — but we owe it to all of you to try.

Earlier, leaked emails showed Project Veritas begging donors to stop abandoning them.

