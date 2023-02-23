Congressional investigators have scored a major breakthrough by securing cooperation from Eric Schwerin, a close business associate of Hunter Biden who also had dealings with Joe Biden’s business and tax affairs.

“He is cooperating with us,” House Oversight and Accountability Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) revealed Thursday evening on the “Just the News, No Noise” television show. “His attorneys and my counsel are communicating on a regular basis. Now, I feel confident that he’s going to work with us, and provide us with the information that we have requested.”

Comer added: “I think that Schwerwin is going to be a very valuable witness for us in this investigation.”

The announcement comes as the committee has gotten word that Hunter Biden and his uncle, presidential brother James Biden, don’t intend to volunteer all the information Comer’s committee has been seeking in its wide-ranging probe of the first family’s overseas business dealings that collected millions from Ukraine to China.

Comer said his committee won’t wait any longer and will begin issuing subpoenas immediately.

“We know individuals, many are cooperating with us now, but others, not so much,” he said. “We’re going to start subpoenaing people in the private sector, we’re going to start subpoenaing financial institutions […]