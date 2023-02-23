Anthony Fauci / PHOTO: AP (Abdul–Rahman Oladimeji Bello , Headline USA) After setting social media ablaze with revelations of government corruption and the Biden regime’s collusion to foster widespread censorship of conservative views, the Twitter Files reportedly is prepping for a major release to expose gross flaws of the COVID pandemic response.
Twitter CEO Elon Musk suggested in a series of tweets that he had information that would prove it was more of a scam-demic.
In the last few months, Musk’s release of the Twitter Files have exposed Big Tech colluding with the government to suppress free speech. He revealed that the highly anticipated Fauci files have been delayed because a key researcher is missing.
When popular music influencer @ZubyMusic tweeted “When will everybody admit that the whole Covid-19 ‘pandemic’ response was a scam?” Musk replied: “It’s coming.” It didn’t end there, as Musk also responded to popular conservative commenter and Trending Politics co-owner Collin Rugg’s tweet about the situation. That is a little delayed, as a key researcher can only travel to Twitter in early Feb Although Musk did not reveal exactly when the Fauci files will be released, his series of tweets point to the fact that the time is […]
