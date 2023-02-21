Contrary to claims made by the Biden regime and the media, the decline in the number of young people receiving a COVID-19 booster compared to those of older ages has not been linked to a surge in hospitalizations.

Recently released information from three major healthcare systems, two in New York and one in Israel, indicated that a lack of COVID-19 booster doses for younger people are not becoming severely ill and did not increase hospitalizations.

“Data from the three large health care systems in New York and Israel since September 1 indicate that the low booster uptake for people under 65 has not led to high Covid hospitalization rates for this group,” CNN reported .

“Even if they’re not getting boosted, young, healthy people are not getting super sick from this,” said Dr. Mangala Narasimhan, a senior vice president at Northwell Health, the largest health care provider in New York state. “We’re not seeing it. It’s not happening.”

The outlet added, “The US Food and Drug Administration has proposed a framework for annual Covid vaccinations for all Americans over the age of 6 months, but at a meeting with its vaccine advisers last month, it did not come up with a concrete plan. […]