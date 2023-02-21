A new Rasmussen poll revealed that former President Donald Trump took honors as both the “best” and “worst” president since the early 1990s, dating back to Bill Clinton’s tenure in the White House.
According to the Rasmussen Reports Presidents’ Day Poll , 36% said Trump was the best commander-in-chief of the last five U.S. presidents (in descending order: Joe Biden, Trump, Obama, George W. Bush, Clinton), with former President Barack Obama coming in second (30%).
The poll, however, also found 41% saying Trump was the worst president of the last 30 years, followed closely by current President Joe Biden, at 39%.
The poll, which chronicled the responses of 1,000 American adults over a three-day period (Feb. 13-15), was conducted by Pulse Opinion Research, LLC., and has a margin-of-error rate of 3 percentage points.
In the best president category, George W. Bush finished third with 9%, while Clinton and Biden each tallied 8% of the vote.Also, 8% of those surveyed had no opinion on the best president.And in the worst president category, Obama took third place with 5%, Bush had 4%, and Clinton tallied just 3% of […]
