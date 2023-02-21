Biden went to Kiev before he went to East Palestine… McConnell says the biggest priority in America is Ukraine… Kamala Says defeating Russia is our biggest priority… Rishi Sunak says the war in Ukraine is a global war… Let that all sink in and marinate… ~ Malcolm Flex, MMA fighter Basement Joe made a surprise visit to Ukraine, a non-NATO nation today to show solidarity with Ukraine. In case you didn’t notice, Biden has declared war on Russia unofficially as if he were the US dictator. As Biden schmoozes with Mr. Zelensky, Donald Trump heads to Ohio.

America Last Joe, America First Donald.

The leadership in DC plans to go to war with Russia. We are so close, and no one is stopping it. Poking the bear. pic.twitter.com/BIFoKo3IEi — Lisa Christine •.•.•.•.•.• (@lisachristinect) February 20, 2023 DON’T BLOW UP JOE

The US warned Russia of Biden’s visit so they wouldn’t blow him up.

Jake Sullivan said, “We did notify the Russians that President Biden would be traveling to Kyiv. We did so some hours before his departure for de-confliction purposes.”

Joe is incrementally declaring war. Now, he’s looking at long-range missiles. This was the plan all along. MORE – Biden and Zelenskyy talked about […]