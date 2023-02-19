One would think that after over two years, thousands of hours of video, non-stop media coverage, and dozens of high-profile court cases that nothing new and surprising will be revealed about the January 6 mostly peaceful protests. Yet there are bombshells dropping fairly regularly lately and almost all of them point to the whole thing being a Deep State setup.

The latest comes from a thread by Twitter user @FreeStateWill who posted information that as unearthed during a January 6 trial hearing last week. According to the new information, members of the Metropolitan Police Departments were in the January 6 crowd undercover and can be seen driving people to enter “our house.”

Why hasn't the government informed the public that undercover MPD officers were chanting "our house!" and repeatedly urging protestors to advance up the northwest steps of the Capitol on January 6? Officer 2 said someone would get shot and went up right behind Ashli Babbitt. pic.twitter.com/93xkSOSLDC — 🇺🇸 (@FreeStateWill) February 18, 2023

Why were armed undercover DOJ/DEA agents moving east from the Ellipse area (in the direction of the Capitol) during President Trump's speech on January 6? Why were MPD telling people to keep marching towards the Capitol? Source Video Exhibits:https://t.co/OYkuDlrFuK pic.twitter.com/l7fPwY6Yqa — 🇺🇸 (@FreeStateWill) February 18, 2023

"Keep the march going" . . . as the officer waves them to the Capitol pic.twitter.com/ONSeBsiXZ0 — 🇺🇸 (@FreeStateWill) February 18, 2023

Ryan Samsel (jean jacket and red hat) who pushed the gates at the Peace Circle can be seen walking past an undercover Michael Sherwin (U.S. Attorney for D.C.) at 15th and Constitution Ave prior to President Trump's speech. pic.twitter.com/kU1x2scTGY — 🇺🇸 (@FreeStateWill) February 18, 2023

Another possibility is that Officer 1 says "Jim" not "Tim" which is another name used for Fi Duong in his charging documents. pic.twitter.com/yq99RkXAeY — 🇺🇸 (@FreeStateWill) February 18, 2023

Oh and Ray Epps pushed the sign into police…🧵https://t.co/lJpfa3lROg — 🇺🇸 (@FreeStateWill) February 19, 2023

Here is the report by Joseph M. Hanneman from our premium news partners at The Epoch Times:

Three undercover Metropolitan Police Department officers joined the march of protesters up the northwest side of the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021—including one who climbed over a barricade and pushed others toward the Capitol, and another who walked behind Ashli Babbitt and predicted that “someone will get shot,” according to newly disclosed court documents.

New court motions filed by Jan. 6 defendant William Pope of Topeka, Kansas, also show MPD bicycle officers stopping four armed men in plainclothes on Jan. 6. The men turned out to be federal agents. Video included with Pope’s filings also shows uniformed MPD officers saying, “we were set up” to fail on Jan. 6.

Information in the court papers will rekindle the debate about the role that undercover officers and agents played in the riots of Jan. 6 and why the U.S. Department of Justice and federal judges have kept the evidence under seal and away from public view.

“This video clearly evidences undercover law enforcement officers urging the crowds to advance up the stairs and scaffolding towards the Capitol on January 6,” Pope wrote in one motion. “The government may claim that incidents like this did not happen, but the facts show they did.

“Since the government cannot be trusted to disclose these facts,” Pope wrote, “it becomes even more important that defense teams, including Pro Se defendants, be able to directly examine the evidence.”

The three undercover MPD officers approached the northwest corner of the Capitol grounds at about 1:40 p.m. on Jan. 6, one of the motions states. Officer 1, who was filming their journey, joined the crowd chanting, “Drain the swamp!”

When a group of men ran past them toward the Capitol, Officer 2—wearing a Trump beanie—remarked, “Those guys are getting shot,” the motion said.

Prepper Meds – Stock up for now before the supply chain crashes:

✔️ Boost your immune system with Nutraceutical by Dr. Zev Zelenko

✔️ Get ahead of shortages with 5 Antibiotics Delivered to Your Home

✔️ Detox your body with – Stock up for now before the supply chain crashes:✔️ Boost your immune system with✔️ Get ahead of shortages with✔️ Detox your body with Organic Supplements

At the base of the scaffold stairs, Officer 1 joined the crowd in a chant, “Whose house? Our house!”

“Officer 1 began yelling at people in front of him to ‘Go, go, go!’ As they climbed bicycle racks, Officer 1 yelled for the crowd to ‘help him up, help him up!” followed by ‘push him up, push him up!’” the motion reads of Pope describing how Officer 1 climbed over a barricade.

“Needing help to get up, Officer 1 asked a nearby man to give him a boost,” the motion says. “The man gives Officer 1 a lift up, and Officer 1 says ‘Thanks, bro.’”

Officer 1 pushed protesters in front of him to advance on the Capitol, shouting, “c’mon, c’mon, c’mon, let’s go!,” the motion said. People around him climbed over bike-rack-style barricades and scaffolding that had been set up for the presidential inauguration.

Right Behind Ashli Babbitt

At one point, Officers 2 and 3 were almost directly behind Trump supporter Ashli Babbitt on the exterior stairs, about an hour before Babbitt was gunned down at the entrance to the Speaker’s Lobby, Pope said in a Twitter post on Feb. 18.

“Why hasn’t the government informed the public that undercover MPD officers were chanting, ‘Our house!’ and repeatedly urging protesters to advance up the northwest steps of the Capitol on January 6?” Pope wrote on Twitter under his handle @FreeStateWill. “Officer 2 said someone would get shot and went up right behind Ashli Babbitt.”

Video shot by the undercover officers is under court seal.

Pope argued in his motions that the DOJ is trying to prevent him from accessing the full Jan. 6 evidence databases. He is defending himself against seven criminal counts brought by federal prosecutors in February 2021. He asked U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras to compel the DOJ to give him full access to discovery materials.

In a motion filed with the court on Feb. 17, Pope included a tranche of bodycam video with evidence not disclosed publicly before.

The bodycams of three MPD bicycle officers—Tyquan Brown, Daniel Styles, and Christopher Vanacore—shows them stopping a group of four men and a woman at 12:19 p.m., walking east during then-President Trump’s speech at the Ellipse. “Is anyone armed?” Brown asked. “We all are,” the men said, adding that they were law enforcement officials. The woman was not armed.

The four men showed the MPD officers their law-enforcement credentials and were allowed to go on their way. The IDs all appeared very similar, but the video is not of sufficient resolution to read what agency they are from. Brown chided one of the men, “You’ve got to do a little bit better at hiding it,” pointing to his concealed handgun.

The bodycam of MPD Officer Lawrence Lazewski shows Lazewski and another MPD officer express the belief that police had been “set up” on Jan. 6.

After nearly 90 minutes on the police line on the west front of the Capitol, Lazewski retreated to the Upper West Terrace at 2:33 p.m. He approached a group of other officers, one of whom was engaged in an animated discussion.

‘They Set Us Up’

“They set us the [expletive] up,” the officer said. “That’s what they did. They set us up.

“They set up [Unit] 64, absolutely, and then they ask you all to come two hours later,” the officer said. “They set us up.”

Lazewski replied, “They needed everybody right away,” to which the other officer said, “Nah, right away, they set us the [expletive] up. We ain’t got [expletive].”

Prepper Organics, $50 off with promo code “survive2030“. Don’t eat crickets when food shortages really start hitting in America. Eat organic, freeze-dried, sous vide chicken that you can store for a decade or two if necessary. FLASH SALE happening now at, $50 off with promo code ““.

A few moments later, the unidentified officer said, “Take this mother[expletive],” and waved his hand at the Capitol in disgust.

At about 2:40 p.m., half an hour after the Capitol was first breached, Lazewski who was outside the building approached another MPD officer on the side of the Capitol. On the way, he heard a group of officers discussing the police deployment of CS gas along the barricades on the west front. Many officers were not outfitted with gas masks.

“I didn’t know we were coming up for this or I would have made sure we all had our masks,” the officer told Lazewski.

“I didn’t realize how bad … they set us up to fail,” Lazewski said.

“They did,” the other officer replied.

“There was no way we were winning that,” Lazewski said. “Now you’ve got at least four platoons that are just gassed out.”

‘Keep the March Going’

Video from the bodycam of MPD Officer Terry Thorne shows him imploring protesters on the way down Constitution Avenue to the Capitol from Trump’s speech at 12:30 p.m. to “keep the march going.”

“Let’s keep it going,” Thorne said, waving protesters away from a side street. “Let’s keep the march going. Let’s keep it going. Guys, let’s keep the march going.”

Bodycam from MPD Officer Anthony Alioto gives a behind the scenes look at police action along the west front of the Capitol. His bodycam captured some of the actions of Officer Daniel Thau, who used a taser on protesters four times, tossed countless munitions into the crowd, and fired a 40 mm shell at protesters.

On Alioto’s video, Thau is shown using pepper spray on protesters that is partially blown back in officers’ faces. “Hey Danny,” Alioto said. “Watch the wind direction!”

Officer Luke Foskett’s bodycam shows some of the chaos inside the Capitol. He approached a Capitol Police supervisor and asked, “Where can we start?”

“I don’t [expletive] know,” the man replied. “You want to talk about getting caught with your pants down. We have no direction. Nobody can get on the [expletive] radio.

“I called the Command Center and let them know that you guys are here with us. At least you’re accounted for,” the Capitol officer said.

Officers in that section of the Capitol were looking for a man who might have been armed. Someone asked the Capitol Police supervisor how they could identify undercover operatives.

“They will have a wristband. Their guns will have a candy stripe on the barrel,” he said. “I don’t know the wristband color but they’ll have a wristband somewhere.”

America-First companies that do not donate to Democrats. Go to Our Gold Guy for the personal buying experience with Ira Bershatsky. Go to GoldCo for peace of mind from a bigger company. It behooves patriots to acquire physical gold and silver or make the move to self-directed precious metals IRAs fromthat do not donate to Democrats. Go tofor the personal buying experience with Ira Bershatsky. Go to Genesis Gold Group , a Christian fellowship-driven precious metals company. Or go tofor peace of mind from a bigger company.

They’re Trying to Shut Us Down Over the last several months, I’ve lost count of how many times the powers-that-be have tried to shut us down. They’ve sent hackers at us, forcing us to take extreme measures on web security. They sent attorneys after us, but thankfully we’re not easily intimidated by baseless accusations or threats. They’ve even gone so far as to make physical threats. Those can actually be a bit worrisome but Remington has me covered. For us to continue to deliver the truth that Americans need to read and hear, we ask you, our amazing audience, for financial assistance. We have a Giving Fuel page to help us pay the bills. It’s brand new so don’t be discouraged by the lack of donations there. It’s a funny reality that the fewer the donations that have been made, the less likely people are willing to donate to it. One would think this is counterintuitive, but sometimes people are skeptical because they think that perhaps there’s a reason others haven’t been donating. In our situation, we’re just getting started so please don’t be shy if you have the means to help. Thank you and God bless! JD Rucker