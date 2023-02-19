With U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) reporting almost 2.4 million encounters with undocumented aliens along the southern border in fiscal year 2022, it’s easy to forget the U.S. also has a far longer border in the north.
But that would be a dangerous error, warns former acting Commissioner of Customs and Border Protection Mark Morgan.
“To protect our nation, it’s not just about the southern border, and it’s not just about our land borders,” Morgan said on the John Solomon Reports podcast. “Some people forget about the northern border, for example. The shared border with the United States and Canada is actually two and a half times the land border we share with Mexico.” That’s a lot of border to protect — and it’s not as quiet as one might suppose.
“Our northern border is over five thousand linear miles that we share with Canada,” Morgan continued. “And there’s a real threat that the intelligence community has noted, whether through Canadian homegrown violent extremists or it having one of the largest maritime environments that we share between two nations.”
Given its vast length and often underestimated threat environment, the northern border is relatively underresourced, with less technology and fewer border patrol agents […]
