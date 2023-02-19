When former Democrat Brandon Straka was arrested, charged, tried, and convicted following the January 6 protests in Washington DC, many assumed the #WalkAway movement was gone forever. As founder, he was the driving force behind the organization that specialized in waking leftists up from the lies of corporate media and the Democrat Party.

Efforts to stifle him and end the movement have failed. As a free man, Straka and the #WalkAway movement are returning with the release of “The American Prisoner,” a three-part story. Part two dropped this weekend. Part three is coming Sunday.

Here are the first two…

"The American Prisoner" (part 1 of 3)

by @BrandonStraka

Part 2: Friday

Part 3 (Conclusion): Sunday Sunday's final piece of this story will conclude with the biggest announcement from #WalkAway since our movement's beginning in 2018. pic.twitter.com/ms7f4Ss9PZ — Brandon Straka (@BrandonStraka) February 15, 2023

"The American Prisoner" (part 2 of 3)

by @BrandonStraka

Part 3 (Conclusion): Sunday From 2018-2020 I built a movement that gave a voice to Americans from all walks of life telling their stories. The establishment tried to destroy it.

Sun I announce how our movement relaunches 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/yUoJhNjnGf — Brandon Straka (@BrandonStraka) February 17, 2023

We’ll see what he has planned when the third installment drops later today.

