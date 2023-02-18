George Soros wants humans to take control of Earth’s atmosphere to halt “climate change.” This idea could create a global calamity resulting in the deaths of millions of humans and animals. According to Fox News , Soros spoke to the Munich Security Conference Thursday and boasted that he had discovered a process where white clouds are created to reflect sunlight away from warming areas to prevent ice sheets from melting. Ice sheets melting in Greenland in particular, he claimed, could doom human civilization. “Our civilization is in danger of collapsing because of the inexorable advance of climate change,” Soros said. “The melting of the Greenland ice sheet would increase the level of the oceans by seven meters. That poses a threat to the survival of our civilization,” he continued. “I wasn’t willing to accept that fate, so I tried to find out whether anything could be done to avoid it. “I was directed to Sir David King, a climate scientist who had been chief scientific advisor to previous British governments.” “Sir David King has a plan to repair the climate system. He wants to recreate the albedo effect by creating white clouds high above the earth,” he added. “With proper scientific […]

Read the whole story at www.thegatewaypundit.com

America-First companies that do not donate to Democrats. Go to Our Gold Guy for the personal buying experience with Ira Bershatsky. Go to GoldCo for peace of mind from a bigger company. It behooves patriots to acquire physical gold and silver or make the move to self-directed precious metals IRAs fromthat do not donate to Democrats. Go tofor the personal buying experience with Ira Bershatsky. Go to Genesis Gold Group , a Christian fellowship-driven precious metals company. Or go tofor peace of mind from a bigger company.

We Often Feel Like David Taking on Giants Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses. Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way. We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page, PayPal, or our Substack page. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance. Thank you, and God Bless! JD Rucker