Dr. Anthony Fauci stepped down from his position as director of the National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) in December 2022

Dr. Peter Hotez, dean for the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, is a likely replacement

Hotez’s career has been largely devoted to developing drugs to test on “underdeveloped and hyper-exploited countries in Latin America, South Asia and Africa,” while much of Hotez’s success can be traced back to Fauci, Bill Gates and Bill Clinton

Hotez was instrumental in propelling “neglected tropical diseases” into a key initiative that needed to be addressed with drugs and vaccines, instead of addressing sanitation

Hotez has suggested “anti-science” agendas be punished as hate crimes and the U.S. government should censor “anti-science terrorist groups” such as vaccine safety advocates

Dr. Anthony Fauci stepped down from his position as director of the National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) in December 2022. While he was quick to state that he is not retiring and still plans to “pursue the next phase” of his career,1 someone will be stepping in to take his place as lead propagandist for Big Pharma and the global Deep State.

That someone is likely to be Dr. Peter Hotez, dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, a replacement that could end up being even worse than Fauci.

“The proper replacement would be a candidate who is an advocate for data transparency and free speech. You know — truth. There is almost no chance we’ll get that. I am almost certain we’ll get the opposite,” notes Steve Kirsch, executive director of the Vaccine Safety Research Foundation.2

Hotez Is Deeply Embedded With Big Pharma

Hotez is portrayed in the media as a heroic figure out to save the world by developing “life-saving” vaccines — one who’s being targeted by a “powerful anti-vax lobby.”3 He was even nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize. But the real Peter Hotez is a person who pushes for mass vaccination using experimental drugs and vilifies anyone who advocates for vaccine choice and informed consent.

Journalist Dan Cohen investigated Hotez, doing a “deep dive into his background” that was published by Redacted. He described his findings as shocking:4

“As this investigation will reveal, Peter Hotez has spent decades cozying up to powerful interests in the pharmaceutical industry, billionaire foundations and the U.S. government. He has treated the world as a laboratory exploiting every opportunity to undermine regulation and test new drugs on unsuspecting populations, precisely the opposite of the image of public health servant that he projects.

In 1989, Hotez’s first postdoctoral award was from Pfizer, along with $100,000. This allowed him to continue experiments for human hookworm vaccine that he had begun years earlier, a project that to this day has not succeeded.”

His career has been largely devoted to developing drugs to test on “underdeveloped and hyper-exploited countries in Latin America, South Asia and Africa,” while much of Hotez’s success can be traced back to Fauci, Bill Gates and Bill Clinton, Cohen explains.

“In 1996, Fauci approved a $2.9 million NIAID grant for Hotez to study tropical diseases, carrying on a program that began in The Rockefeller Foundation — notorious for its funding, a century earlier, of the eugenics movements in the United States and Nazi Germany.

Hotez would later coin these maladies ‘neglected tropical diseases.’ He would sometimes describe them as antipoverty vaccines, but most of these diseases exist because of poverty.”5

Hotez Spawned Neglected Tropical Disease Industrial Complex

Hotez was instrumental in propelling “neglected tropical diseases” into a key initiative that needed to be addressed with more vaccines. In 2000, with $18 million from the Gates Foundation, Hotez founded a department at George Washington University and is now president of the Sabin Vaccine Institute, where he started the Human Hookworm Vaccine Initiative to continue the development of his hookworm shot.6

In 2006, at the Clinton Global Initiative (CGI), the Sabin Institute launched a global network for neglected tropical diseases. “Clinton decided that these neglected tropical diseases needed attention. So, actually, CGI has been incredibly important in the development of this organization to give it the attention it needs and as a result of CGI, we’ve been able to now attract some large-scale donors,” Hotez said at the time.7

From 2006 to 2021, the USAID spent $1.1 billion on neglected tropical diseases, and Big Pharma gave $28.6 billion worth of drugs to administer. But for Hotez, “these diseases and conditions are mere pretext to develop and deliver drugs.”8 As Dr. Richard Urso explained, the key to resolving these diseases isn’t vaccines and drugs but help with basic sanitation:9

“If you really worry about neglected tropical diseases, then you’re really worried about sanitation, because sanitation is the primary reason why we’ve had an increase in lifespan over the last 150 years. It’s the No. 1 reason. It’s 90% of the answer. So, antibiotics and all these other things … vaccines … have had no role … compared to sanitation.”

Hotez Tests Experimental Shots on African People

After being named a U.S. Science Envoy and spearheading “vaccine diplomacy” in the Middle East and North Africa, Hotez bragged in 2014, “Vaccine science diplomacy could also lead to the development and testing of some highly innovative neglected disease vaccines.”10

The Ebola virus outbreak in West Africa that same year provided this opportunity, according to Cohen. Troops were sent to Liberia, which Hotez described as “a mechanism to bring in new interventions, new drugs, new vaccines that you couldn’t bring in otherwise, in a very chaotic situation.”11

Fauci then announced a “very much expanded clinical trial in West Africa, likely in Liberia,” and the U.S. gave $6 billion in funding toward these efforts.12 G. Kevin Donovan, a bioethicist with Georgetown University Medical Center, spoke out against the trials, stating:13

“These drugs have never been tested in humans. Therefore, the dangerous and adverse effects can neither be known nor safely predicted. It’s entirely possible they may be ineffective, or even harmful. What has been done here is not research, but rather it is scary experimental treatment.

Some of these misadventures occurred on the African continent, leading to a pervasive distrust of Western drug companies using Africans as their experimental guinea pigs. The stark reality is that pharmaceutical companies are a business and the business has to have a market.”

After the Ebola crisis passed without a vaccine being developed, Hotez pivoted, rebranding his shots as “malnutrition vaccines” and writing in September 2022, “There are at least 20 promising malnutrition vaccine candidates” … that “could be accelerated to help avert an imminent food catastrophe or even potential mass starvation events.”14

‘A True Sociopath’

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, Hotez has “become an evangelist for the emergent biomedical security regime, attacking anyone who deviates from its diktats,” part 2 of Cohen’s investigation explains.15

The World Health Organization even posted a video16 on Twitter featuring Hotez, in which he refers to vaccine safety advocates as “anti-science aggressors” — a term he coined in a 2021 article17 — and claims “anti-vaccine activism” has become “a major killing force globally.”18 According to Hotez, 200,000 Americans lost their lives to COVID-19 because they refused the experimental COVID jab.

Hotez goes on to claim that “anti-science now kills more people than gun violence, global terrorism, nuclear proliferation or cyberattacks.” Kirsch noted:19

“Hotez wants action to counter what he calls ‘anti-vaccine aggression’ but is not specific about what should be done. Cohen’s investigation, however, shows that Hotez means censorship and criminalization of anyone — especially doctors and scientists — who deviates from the big pharma agenda.”

Indeed, Hotez has suggested “anti-science” agendas be punished as hate crimes and the U.S. government should censor “anti-science terrorist groups.”20 Dr. Pierre Kory explained, “It’s a demonization of very credible people who are actually experts at the science of vaccines and have developed appropriate questions and concerns. And he dismisses them as an enemy.

And he calls upon even security agencies to coordinate and go after these people who are actually practicing science.”21 Urso then states, “Somebody like this not only wants to deny the science, but wants to put people like me in jail and make us lose our license. This is a true sociopath. This is German level sociopathy.”22

Hotez Is a Puppet for the Deep State

In repeatedly trying to equate vaccine safety advocates with global terrorists who are “weaponizing” health communications, it becomes clear that Hotez isn’t acting alone.

“Hotez consistently cites the U.S. government, its intelligence cutouts and proxies. His claims about Russian interference cite a dubious report from Novetta, a contractor for numerous branches of the U.S. military, owned by a firm called Accenture, which is tied to U.S. intelligence and the World Economic Forum,” the investigation notes.23

Dr. Robert Malone, the inventor of the mRNA and DNA vaccine core platform technology,24 questions, “Is Peter really fully independent? Is he acting as an independent agent in good conscience and academic? Or is he deeply tied to the Deep State in the intelligence community?”25

Along with acting as a steady voice spreading COVID jab propaganda throughout the pandemic, Hotez succeeded in getting his previously failed Corbevax COVID-19 shot into the arms of 70 million people in India. According to the investigation:26

“After having been shelved years before, Hotez’s product was kickstarted with funding from the JPB Foundation, created from the wealth of the lead Jeffry Picower, who made $5.1 billion in the infamous Bernie Madoff Ponzi scheme. In December 2021, Hotez got his wish, as the Indian government gave emergency use authorization to his Corbevax product.

But in April 2022, after 30 million adolescents had been injected, it was revealed that the Indian government had broken its own testing protocol and ignored the concerns of its top regulatory body. Instead of pulling the product, its emergency use authorization was expanded to include even younger children. By the fall of 2022, 70 million Indians were injected. Botswana and Indonesia have since approved it too.”

Hotez ‘Should Be Nowhere Near Power’

Cohen describes the idea of Hotez getting appointed to replace Fauci as “terrifying.” Hotez has expert knowledge — having testified to Congress in 2020 about the specific risks of coronavirus shots. He knows the risks of antibody-dependent enhancement (ADE) and that COVID-19 shots could worsen disease if the recipient is exposed to circulating virus.

He also knows about original antigenic sin, or immune imprinting, which may make COVID shots updated to include COVID-19 variants ineffective and may increase susceptibility to infection instead of lowering it. But he chooses not to tell people about these risks. Worse still, he wants anyone who tries to get the word out thrown in jail and punished.

“This is a man who … is a political actor,” Cohen says. “He … is basically an agent of the Deep State … and he loves power … this is someone who should be nowhere near power.”27 It seems, however, that he’s been groomed as a Fauci replacement for years, maybe decades, and could easily be supplanted to continue the Deep State agenda. As Kirsch put it:28

“Hotez is now poised to become the new don of the biopharma mafia and seems to be even more zealous than Fauci. If Hotez ends up being selected, Cohen’s investigation should serve the handful of lawmakers who are willing to hold him accountable and ask the really tough questions in confirmation hearings.

Hotez has publicly stated that another coronavirus pandemic is coming, and should he be appointed, we may again witness yet another disastrous response and drug rollout.”

