Why did the Buffalo Diocese refuse to sell St. Ann’s to a group of Catholics who wanted to preserve it as a Catholic Church and instead chose a shadowy Islamic group?
In a secretive deal with the Muslim community, the historic Saint Ann Catholic Church and Shrine in Buffalo, New York, was purchased for a mere $250,000. Many are questioning why the Buffalo Diocese refused to sell St. Ann’s to a group of Catholics who wanted to preserve it as a Catholic Church and instead chose a shadowy Islamic group .
The 50,000 square-foot Church, built in 1886 by German immigrants that has held as many as 1,600 people for Sunday Mass, will now be turned into a mosque and Islamic center. Like many Muslims moving to new areas, they seek to take over historic Christian places of worship and turn them into mosques and Islamic centers. Or, they try to build triumphal mosques on their battlefields, such as Ground Zero, where the World Trade Center used to stand.
Many of the churches in Buffalo, which is quickly becoming the Dearborn of New York, have already been converted into Mosques. For example, saint Joachim’s Roman Catholic Church was transformed into the mosque […]
