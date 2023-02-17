Dr. Joseph Ladapo Florida’s state surgeon general, Dr. Joseph Ladapo, issued a new health warning on Wednesday on the increased risk of adverse reactions associated with the mRNA COVID vaccines.

Back in October 2022, Dr. Ladapo released a shocking report saying that there was an 84% increase in cardiac-related death among males 18-39 years old within 28 days following mRNA vaccination. That is a huge number!

Due to the alarming number, Dr. Ladapo recommended that young males ages 18 to 39 refrain from taking the COVID vaccine.

On Wednesday, Dr. Ladapo issued another health alert on mRNA COVID-19 vaccine safety based on the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) data, which showed a significant increase in adverse events in Florida following the rollout of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines.

Dr. Robert Malone , the inventor of mRNA, who gained an enormous following for his concerns regarding the safety and bioethics of the COVID-19 genetic vaccines, shared the new warning from Florida’s surgeon general on his Substack . “WARNING: Florida Department of Health Alert on […]