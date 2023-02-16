The Left is deliberately working to bait regular Americans into violence and ultimately a civil war for the purpose of finally destroying the United States and crushing all dissent, explained author and Jihad Watch Director Robert Spencer in this episode of The Sentinel Report with Alex Newman.
Spencer, who has trained the FBI and the U.S. military on key issues, warned that the extremism of the left is designed to practically force Americans into a corner. Eventually, once they get their desired response, the full force of the military-industrial complex would crush Americans.
His new book, The Sumter Gambit: How the Left Is Trying to Foment a Civil War, explains the strategy. More importantly, it explains how Americans who love their country can avoid falling into the trap that would end up destroying everything. Before bringing on Spencer, Alex breaks down the news of the day.
–Revival at Asbury College in Kentucky? We shall see.
–Australian regulators caught red-handed covering up massive Covid vax damage, now being exposed across the nation.–Chuck Schumer holds up the ChiCom flag to celebrate Chinese New Year. Can you imagine mass-murdering commie Xi Jinping holding up the US flag?–Arizona legislation to stop voting machines gets
