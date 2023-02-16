Two of the several Democrats racing for the mayorship of Chicago are promising to help give illegal migrants the right to vote in some city elections and to sit on advisory boards.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot is the Democratic incumbent. She faces a primary on February 28 and a likely run-off on April 4 in a crime-ridden city where the inflowing Latino population is now greater than the declining black population.
She is being challenged by several candidates, including Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson, a black Democrat who is backed by the teachers’ union. Johnson released his “Plan for Sanctuary and Immigrant Justice” on Tuesday, which says : [I will] Work with [Democratic] Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois General Assembly in Springfield to pass legislation that will allow all parents and taxpayers to vote in school board elections, regardless of citizenship status. “There’s enough for everyone in this city,” Johnson said on February 13: No one has to lose at the expense of someone else winning — we are disrupting that mindset … It’s not about a single pie. It’s about making multiple pies. Whatever it is, there’s gonna be enough for everybody. Lightfoot’s main threat comes from Mexico-born Jesus “Chuy” […]
