Cockpit audio of pilots trying to figure out what the unidentified object over Lake Huron has been released.
The audio was authenticated by the US Airforce.
The US military decommissioned another “object” over Lake Huron on Sunday.
The Pentagon said the ‘octagon-shaped’ object shot down on Sunday likely fell into Canadian waters on Lake Huron.
No debris has been recovered.“I wouldn’t really call it a balloon… I don’t know what… I can see it outside with my eyes,” one pilot said. “It’s so slow and so small you can’t see it.”“It’s just some kind of dark object. You can see some strings or something hanging down below it. I can’t tell if it’s holding anything,” the pilot said.AUDIO: Just-released audio from inside the cockpit reveals pilots trying to figure out what the unidentified object over Lake Huron was. @OrenCNN reports pic.twitter.com/LyCnm6iwT4 Full audio:Pilots who shot down the mysterious ‘high-altitude’ over Alaska say it ‘interfered with their sensors.’The ‘object’ shot down over Alaska on Friday entered US airspace before it was detected, a senior US official told Fox News.The fighter jet employed an AIM-9X to take down […]
Read the whole story at www.thegatewaypundit.com
