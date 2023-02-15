Elon Musk has warned the World Government Summit that a one-world government could lead to the collapse of civilization. Speaking to ‘10,000 international government officials, thought leaders, global experts, and decision makers’ at the 2023 Dubai event, the Tesla, SpaceX, and Twitter CEO, said too much cooperation between governments creates a civilizational risk. “All throughout history civilizations have risen and fallen, but it hasn’t meant the doom of humanity as a whole because there have been all these separate civilizations,” Musk said. “We want to have some amount of civilizational diversity such that if something does go wrong with some part of civilization the whole thing doesn’t collapse.” WATCH:

