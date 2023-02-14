House Republicans are launching their investigation into the origins of COVID-19 with demands for interviews and documents and a promise to exhaust all means to determine whether the U.S. government hid information from the American public on how the pandemic started and whether the federal response was mismanaged.

And their roadmap — made public Monday — clearly leads to the man who quarterbacked the nation’s strategy: Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Fauci was “alerted early on that COVID-19 had markings of a manipulated virus yet may have chosen to cover it up instead of blowing the whistle,” House Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) declared as he unveiled the subcommittee that will investigate the pandemic’s origins and response and released its first demands for evidence.

“We will continue to follow the facts to determine what could have been done differently to better protect Americans from this virus and hold U.S. government officials that took part in any sort of cover up accountable,” Comer promised.

Comer reiterated his concerns that COVID-19 originated from a lab leak in Wuhan, China and not from a wet market as some scientists like Fauci long claimed. The Kentucky Republican also said he wants to determine whether “gain of function” […]