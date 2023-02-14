Klaus Schwab is an evil man. Some think he’s the top dog among the globalist elite cabal, the pinnacle of the pyramid of evil. Others think he may just be a spokesperson for the true Powers and Principalities ruling over the planet. It really could be either.

Regardless of where he lands on the evil villain hierarchy, he’s doing his job well. He unabashedly declares the evil plans of the Liberal World Order and demonstrates no fear of being stopped. On today’s episode of The JD Rucker Show, I broke down a portion of his keynote speech at the World Government Summit 2023, which may be the lesser-known but equally evil version of the World Economic Forum conference in Davos.

Here’s the article and direct video of his speech from Reclaim The Net:

Klaus Schwab: Those Who Master New Technologies “in Some Way, Will Be the Master of the World”

The World Economic Forum founder discussed the necessity of global leaders maintaining their control of technology.

World Economic Forum (WEF) founder and chairman Klaus Schwab discussed how mastering technology can help powerful elites “be the master of the world” during a recent keynote speech.

Schwab made the comments during his keynote address at the World Government Summit 2023 — an event hosted by an unelected nonprofit that’s “dedicated to shaping the future of governments.”

“We are at the beginning,” Schwab said. “When you look at technology transformation, it usually takes place in the terms of an S-curve. And we are just now where we move into the exponential phase.”

The WEF founder added: “And I agree, artificial intelligence, but not only artificial intelligence, but also the metaverse, neospace technologies, and I could go on and on…synthetic biology. Our life in ten years from now will be completely different, very much affected. And, who masters those technologies, in some way, will be the master of the world.”

While Schwab believes that technology can help globalists master the world, he also expressed “deep concern” that these technologies could “escape” the control of global elites.

“My concern, my deep concern is that the source technologies, if we do not work together on a global scale, if we do not formulate shape together the necessary policies, they will escape our power to master those technologies,” Schwab said.

To reduce the risk of globalists losing control of these technologies, Schwab expressed his desire to “shape the necessary policies to make sure that those technologies serve humankind.”

Schwab also claimed that individual citizens will “feel overwhelmed by change” because they “cannot understand really what’s going on” and said this is why world governments need to step in “have the ambition and the vision to show that those technologies can serve for the good.”

While Schwab didn’t get into the specifics of how these technologies will change people’s lives during this keynote, he and the WEF (which seeks to “shape global, regional and industry agendas”) have shared their dystopian visions previously.

Some of the many technologies they have advocated for include technology that fuses physical, digital, and biological identity, digital identity (ID) systems that determine access to services, microchips for children, and automated artificial intelligence (AI) systems that censor “hate speech” and “misinformation.”

