Editor’s Commentary: For over a year, we have warned that the bird flu is very clearly being spread intentionally as part of the war against food, in particular proteins. They want us eating bugs. They want us eating lab-grown meat. They want us beholden to and dependent upon government in order to stay alive. As Henry Kissinger said, “Who controls the food supply controls the people.”

The article below by Mac Slavo adds a new wrinkle that I am disappointed for not recognizing earlier. The move to transform bird flu into a disease that can infect humans and other mammals is the ultimate food-supply-killer. If bird flu can be made to infect humans, chickens and even eggs will become far less desirable for many. If it can also infect mammals like cows and pigs, that would be the nail in the coffin of livestock proteins. The people would essentially be forced to turn to other protein sources and the powers-that-be will be ready to offer some up. This is a possible scenario that should be monitored very closely. Here’s Mac Slavo’s article…

The ruling class, with the help of the mainstream media, has begun to establish its official “bird flu” narrative. While there’s still no sign that the virus is capable of spreading between humans, experts are allegedly watching the outbreak closely.

Last year we saw an extraordinary number of incidences when vast numbers of animals died suddenly. The Daily Exposé previously published a list compiled by Down the Chupacabra Hole of 94 such incidences. What Down the Chupacabra Hole noted in respect of those incidences is equally applicable to the narrative that we see being built around bird flu:

“What is currently unfolding appears to be an intentional pattern of calculated actions. Modern warfare has evolved into much more insidious techniques. Weather modification, electromagnetic weapons, and bioterrorism are real threats. What better way to assault society than to go after the very essentials needed to sustain life?”

Crafting a narrative around the bird flu that’s similar to the one they built around the COVID scamdemic means the ruling class would get to “kill two birds with one stone,” so to speak. It would destroy our already devastated food supplies while terrorizing the naïve public into getting vaccinated with, most likely, more experimental and known to be harmful mRNA injections that will lead to depopulation.

According to ABC News, the particular outbreak the rulers are designing a narrative around is caused by the H5N1 bird flu virus, which was first discovered in China in 1996. In 2021, a new variant of that virus emerged and started spreading around the world. The virus started infecting chickens on poultry farms in the United States in February 2022.

Nichola Hill, a virologist at the University of Massachusetts Boston is helping to make sure this narrative sticks. The claim is that this is the deadliest bird flu outbreak in U.S. history with nearly 60 million poultry being affected. And by “affected” they mean slaughtered and culled whether they were sick or not. Wild birds in all 50 states have the virus.

And it’s affecting other species too. “It’s never really been seen in this number of different wild species before,” Hill says. It’s also infecting mammals: skunks, bears, seals, foxes, dolphins, and animals of other species are showing up with the virus. “That’s not really how bird flu should behave,” she says.

“It still isn’t hitting on that magic combination of mutations that are necessary to unlock efficient human transmission,” Hill says. But it’s still important to watch and try to contain H5N1 spread in other animal species, because every time it adapts to a new host, there’s a chance those mutations could happen. “We’re rolling the dice every time,” she says.

Is it just a matter of time before this becomes the next plandemic?

Article cross-posted from SHTF Plan.

