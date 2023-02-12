Something remarkable recently happened in the aviation world, which has hardly been publicized. The Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) has considerably expanded the criteria for EKG abnormalities in pilots. EKG stands for electrocardiogram, popularly referred to as a ‘heart film’.

This means that pilots with heart damage are allowed to fly, putting their passengers and flight crew at serious risk. The FAA quietly passed the big change last October, shortly after the vaccine became mandatory.

US Freedom Flyers’ Josh Yoder revealed to The Highwire that he receives calls almost daily from pilots with heart problems or neurological disorders. He helps the pilots get the right help before something tragic happens. Just one of many cases

According to the FAA, there is nothing wrong, and it is not the vaccine. Yoder pointed out that pilots themselves contact the FAA to report that they have developed heart problems due to the vaccine. “And yet they don’t want to listen.”

There are also pilots who can no longer tell their stories. Yoder mentioned pilot Wilburn Wolfe, who flew for American Airlines. He got the Janssen vaccine and died within days from the effects of a cerebral hemorrhage. “That’s just one of many cases.” 1/3 After the […]