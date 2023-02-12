ADVERTISEMENT On Saturday, Project Veritas donor Dianna Remmers came forward to refute claims made in a leaked employee memo that said the news organization’s founder, James O’Keefe , was exhibiting “cruel behavior,” saying the document misrepresented her interactions with O’Keefe.
“I’ve been made aware of allegations for Project Veritas through the news, a little bit on social media and whatnot,” Remmers said. “And I realized actually that one of the allegations and grievances towards James is about a situation that involves me with James.” “(In) November, 2021, in Florida at a David Horowitz event where the allegations are that he was extremely rude to one of his donors which happens to be me. And that’s completely blown out of proportion. I asked him to take a picture and he, you know, had a lot of people running at him asking for different things and he wasn’t thrilled about getting a picture at that moment, but he did,” she said.
“After that we had a great conversation and became great friends, and I’ve had events for him, one in Beverly Hills. He’s been a personal guest of mine at a Turning Point event and I’m gonna continue to support him,” Remmers added
