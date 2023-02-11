In 1978, nearly 1,000 members of a crazed cult killed themselves in a mass suicide ritual with their leader and preacher Jim Jones. The cult leader Jones originated his Peoples Temple (church) in Indianapolis in the 1950s, then moved his congregation to northern California a decade later, and finally ending up settling in (the jungle of) Guyana, a small nation in South America, just east of Venezuela and Columbia.

The Peoples Temple was comprised of a diverse group of members and the church offered drug rehabilitation services, plus donated to charitable causes, promoting messages of social equality and racial justice, so at first glance, the cult seemed harmless and helpful. Over time, the cult became brainwashed enough to follow Jones’ orders to ingest punch laced with sedatives and cyanide. Today, the trans-everything movement has very eerie similarities, but the “poison” they are ingesting comes in several other forms. Time to take a deep dive into the parallels.

Jones promised a socialist utopia for his brainwashed cult in Guyana, just like the Democrats promise a socialist utopia for gender-confused youth today

The “paradise” that cult leader and drug addict Jim Jones promised his followers turned out to be a self-inflicted death sentence, but that took time and some well-planned brainwashing through fear-based indoctrination. The temple members, once they got settled in the Guyana, were forced by Jones to work gruelingly long days in the fields and suffered cruel punishments whenever they questioned his authority. Jones confiscated their passports and they suffered from diseases in the tropics. Members were told to sell out their fellow members who broke rules, cheated, lied, or defied Jones’ authority. All of their communications, including phone calls and letters, were strictly monitored and censored. Jones also claimed outsiders and the media were out to destroy him. Does this all sound familiar?

Today’s trans-cult of fanatical youth are brainwashed into self-mutilation, perversions, and identity confusion, like a national-sized Jonestown cult

Today’s youth find themselves addicted to social media, isolating themselves from having real friends and healthy social interactions to foster a normal life. The insane Leftist reign of terror and extreme Liberalism has millions of young people, ranging from children to teens to young adults, believing they have NO gender, and should engage in horrible acts of self-mutilation to their genitals (which can result in infertility and/or permanent damage to urination capabilities) and breasts, and take dangerous, cancer-causing hormone drugs to supposedly “switch” genders. This is also called “grooming.”

These young folks are also brainwashed to believe everyone outside of this cult hates them with a passion and is their enemy. They are taught to be intolerant of these so-called bigots, racists, and gay-bashers. This is all part of the “identity transformation” that is a hallmark of almost every extremist cult.

Today, gender dysphoria leads to millions of youth getting brainwashed into having surgery that permanently mutilates their genitals. Many of these victims then consider themselves to be agender, bigender, cisgender, gender fluid, gender queer, non-binary, or transgender, even though their biological gender remains the same. Thousands of these gender-confused people suffer from severe depression and regret, and then commit suicide.

These gender-confused youngsters communicate mainly on their smart devices, via social media and texting, where ALL of their conversations, messages, posts, blogs, comments, and videos are strictly monitored, influenced, and censored by Big Tech, Big Government, and the Far Left. Again, does this all sound familiar? All of this perverted indoctrination is also taking over the liberal-run school systems, from elementary level all the way up through college.

The death toll at Jonestown included over 300 children. About 33 people escaped, including Jones’ sons, before the mass-suicide ritual took place, after which Jones shot himself in the head. Today, the perverted trans-everything, gender fluid movement is led by perverted, drug-abusing freaks that are pedophiles and genocidal maniacs. It’s all part of the bigger population reduction agenda, and it’s a mass-suicide cult, on a grand scale. They’re all “drinking the poison Kool-aid” and it’s in the form of gender-bender drugs, genitalia mutilation surgery, and perverted, narcissistic sex-thinking 24/7/365.

Tune your internet dial to Gender.news for updates on the communist Biden Regime influencing the whole country to cut off their balls and breasts in the name of gender fluidity.

Sources for this article include:

Prepper Meds – Stock up for now before the supply chain crashes:

✔️ Boost your immune system with Nutraceutical by Dr. Zev Zelenko

✔️ Get ahead of shortages with 5 Antibiotics Delivered to Your Home

✔️ Detox your body with – Stock up for now before the supply chain crashes:✔️ Boost your immune system with✔️ Get ahead of shortages with✔️ Detox your body with Organic Supplements

America-First companies that do not donate to Democrats. Go to Our Gold Guy for the personal buying experience with Ira Bershatsky. Go to GoldCo for peace of mind from a bigger company. It behooves patriots to acquire physical gold and silver or make the move to self-directed precious metals IRAs fromthat do not donate to Democrats. Go tofor the personal buying experience with Ira Bershatsky. Go to Genesis Gold Group , a Christian fellowship-driven precious metals company. Or go tofor peace of mind from a bigger company.

Most “Conservative” News Outlets Are on the Big Tech Teat Not long ago, conservative media was not beholden to anyone. Today, most sites are stuck on the Big Tech gravy train. I’ll keep this short. The rise of Pandemic Panic Theater, massive voter fraud, and other “taboo” topics have neutered a majority of conservative news sites. You’ll notice they are very careful about what topics they tackle. Sure, they’ll attack Critical Race Theory, Antifa, and the Biden-Harris regime, but you won’t see them going after George Soros, Bill Gates, the World Economic Forum, or the Deep State, among others. The reason is simple. They are beholden to Big Tech, and Big Tech doesn’t allow certain topics to be discussed or they’ll cut you off. Far too many conservative news outlets rely on Google, Facebook, and Twitter for the bulk of their traffic. They depend on big checks from Google ads to keep the sites running. I don’t necessarily hold it against them. We all do what we need to do to survive. I just wish more would do like we have, which is to cut out Big Tech altogether. We don’t get Google checks. We don’t have Facebook or Twitter buttons on our stories. We don’t have a YouTube Channel (banned), an Instagram profile (never made one), or a TikTok (no thanks, CCP). We’re not perfect, but we’re doing everything we can to not owe anything to anyone… other than our readers. We owe YOU the truth. We owe YOU the facts that others won’t reveal about topics that others won’t tackle. And we owe America, this great land that allows us to take hold of these opportunities. Like I said, I don’t hold other conservative sites under too much scrutiny over their choices. It’s easy for people to point fingers when we’re not the ones paying their bills or supporting their families. I just wish there were more who would make the bold move. Today, only a handful of other major conservative news outlets have broken free from the Big Tech teat. Of course, we need help. The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring proper news and opinions to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal or Bitcoin as well. Bitcoin: 3A1ELVhGgrwrypwTJhPwnaTVGmuqyQrMB8 Our network is currently comprised of six sites: NOQ Report

Conservative Playlist

Freedom First Network

Based Underground

Uncanceled News

Our Gold Guy We are also building partnerships with great conservative sites like The Liberty Daily and The Epoch Times to advance the message as loudly as possible, and we’re always looking for others with which to partner. Some of our content is spread across multiple sites. Other pieces of content are unique. We write most of what we post but we also draw from those willing to allow us to share their quality articles, videos, and podcasts. We collect the best content from fellow conservative sites that give us permission to republish them. We’re not ego-driven; I’d much rather post a properly attributed story written by experts like Dr. Joseph Mercola or Natural News than rewrite it like so many outlets like to do. We’re not here to take credit. We’re here to spread the truth. While donations are the best way to help, you can also support us by buying through our sponsors: MyPillow: Use promo code “NOQ” to get up to 66% off AND you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.

ZStack: Improve your immune system with the Z-Stack protocol or rejuvenate your body from vaccines or shedding with Z-DTox by Dr. Vladimir Zelenko.

OurGoldGuy: Tell them JD sent you in your request to buy gold and it will help us… AND (wait for it) you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.

MyPatriotSupply: Stock up on long-term food, survival gear, and other things that you’ll need just in case things don’t recover and we keep heading towards apocalypse. We know we could make a lot more money if we sold out like so many “conservative” publications out there. You won’t find Google ads on our site for a reason. Yes, they’re lucrative, but I don’t like getting paid by minions of Satan (I don’t like Google very much if you couldn’t tell). Time is short. As the world spirals towards The Great Reset, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Our promise is this: We will never sell out America. If that means we’re going to struggle for a while or even indefinitely, so be it. Integrity first. Truth first. America first. Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn