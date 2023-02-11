Hollywood actor Cody Longo has been found dead, according to reports.
Longo, who starred in “Days of Our Lives,” “CSI: NY,” and “Hollywood Heights,” died suddenly at just 34 years old.
“Cody was our whole world,” a statement from Cody’s wife Stephanie, shared by Longo’s rep Alex Gittelson, said.
“The kids and I are shattered and beyond devastated.
“He was the best dad and best father.
“We will always and forever miss you and love you.”Gittelson added, “Cody was a dear friend and my heart breaks for his amazing wife and kids.“He was such a loyal, loving, and talented person, and he will be greatly missed.”Longo, who was born in Littleton, Colorado on March 4, 1988, began his career in the entertainment industry by appearing in several music videos before he made his film debut in the 2008 feature “Ball Don’t Lie.”He subsequently appeared on the small screen for the first time during an episode of “Medium” that aired the following year. Slay the latest News for free! The late performer went on to appear in supporting roles in various features over the following years, including “Fame” and “Bring It On: Fight to the Finish.”The actor later made several appearances as Nicky Russo in […]
