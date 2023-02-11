Bill and Hillary Clinton’s organization is teaming up with the Rockefeller Foundation for a campaign to fight “climate change” using “digital cash.”
The Clinton Global Initiative, formerly the Clinton Foundation, and multiple partners are teaming up with a cryptocurrency organization to establish a $50 million fund in digital cash.
The so-called “climate resistance fund” will be used by women in India to tackle “global warming.”
According to a press release , a cryptocurrency organization called the Algorand Foundation will join forces with the Self Employed Women’s Association and the Clinton Global Initiative.
They say the funds will be used to help “women micro-entrepreneurs address climate change” in India.
Clinton made a speech recently to announce the massive partnership.The twice-failed Democrat presidential candidate says the fund will help fight climate change by addressing “extreme heat” and providing energy through solar panels.Clinton also confirmed that the partnership will include multiple Rockefeller organizations.“Today, I’m proud to announce that the Clinton Global Initiative, started by my husband, will work closely with SEWA and with our partners the America-India Foundation, the Adrienne Arsht-Rockefeller Foundation Resilience Center, the Desai Foundation, the Rockefeller Foundation, the Council for Inclusive Capitalism, and the Algorand Foundation to launch a $50 million Global Climate Resilience […]
Read the whole story at slaynews.com
