Crime rates are soaring all over the nation, and this is especially true in heavily populated urban areas. The complete and utter lawlessness that we are witnessing has caused many pundits to describe our largest cities as “war zones”, and unfortunately that is not an exaggeration at all. In fact, there are some zip codes in Chicago where young adult males are more likely to be shot and killed than U.S. soldiers were during the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq…

For some residents, Chicago is more dangerous than Afghanistan was for U.S. troops during the Iraq war, according to a study published in the Journal of the American Medicine Association. The study found that young men are more likely to be shot and killed in ZIP codes with the most violence than American soldiers were in Afghanistan or Iraq.

Yes, things really have gotten that bad.

We have reached a point where it is literally safer to go to war than it is to go to the most dangerous parts of Chicago.

And for the worst zip codes in Chicago, the numbers are not even close…

Specifically, in Chicago’s 60624 ZIP code, the homicide rate for young men is more than 1,200 for every 100,000, and it’s not the only ZIP code with numbers like this. The average annual deaths per 100,000 for American soldiers who were heavily engaged in combat numbered at 395 in Afghanistan and 330 in Iraq.

Sadly, the violence in Chicago just continues to intensify.

Crime was up 61 percent during the first four weeks of this year, and many Chicago residents are completely fed up with Mayor Lori Lightfoot…

It caused one Twitter user to say: ‘Since [Lightfoot]’s term began, Chicago has suffered 2,278 homicides and over 9,000 shot. Since January 1, the city has endured 41 homicides and 194 shot. Yet here Lightfoot is blissfully dancing and asking voters to return her to office. Lightfoot is detached from reality.’ In addition to rising crime – overall crime is up a shocking 61 percent in the first four weeks of 2023 from the same period last year – Lightfoot has overseen vacancy rates of nearly 30 percent after flagship stores on the Magnificent Mile bailed.

So is Chicago the worst major U.S. city for crime?

No, actually it is being reported that overall crime per capita is now even higher in Denver…

Crime statistics for Denver, Colorado’s capital city, are astounding. They now put the Mile High City at the very bottom of the safest cities ranking at Neighborhood Scout. Crime in Denver is now worse than that in New York City or Chicago. Some statistics from the Denver Police Department: Aggravated assaults, robberies, and homicides, through mid-December 2022, numbered 6,810. Three years ago, that number was 4,924. Property crimes in 2019 were 26,133. In 2022, through mid-December: 42,100. In Denver, the murder and assault rates are twice the national rates, and three times the national rate for rapes and robberies.

Denver was once such a nice place to live.

So what happened?

Prepper Meds – Stock up for now before the supply chain crashes:

✔️ Boost your immune system with Nutraceutical by Dr. Zev Zelenko

✔️ Get ahead of shortages with 5 Antibiotics Delivered to Your Home

✔️ Detox your body with – Stock up for now before the supply chain crashes:✔️ Boost your immune system with✔️ Get ahead of shortages with✔️ Detox your body with Organic Supplements

Unfortunately, it appears that illegal immigration is fueling much of the crime that is happening in the Mile High City, and every year it just gets even worse.

Earlier this week, an official from U.S. Customs and Border Protection admitted to Congress that he has “tremendous concern” about the vast numbers of “gotaways” that are constantly pouring into our communities…

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection chief patrol agent told lawmakers during a Tuesday Congressional hearing that he has “tremendous concern” that felons and terrorists are among the millions of “gotaways” crossing the southern border into the United States, the New York Post reported. Tucson Sector Chief Patrol Agent John Modlin, who has been with the Border Patrol since 1995, explained that the law enforcement agency needs more resources to improve border security and handle the influx of migrants attempting to enter the country.

If people come into this country legally, they are likely to obey our laws once they are here.

But if people come into our country illegally, they are not likely to magically transform into law-abiding residents later on.

Of course illegal immigration is only part of the equation. Violent crime rates are exploding all over the nation, and this includes cities that are very far from the southern border.

In Seattle, the number of homicides in 2022 was 24 percent higher than it was in 2021…

Seattle’s violent crime rate rose to its highest point in 15 years in 2022, with reported homicides surging by about 24% compared to 2021, according to the Seattle Police Department’s (SPD) Year-End Crime Report, more than a year after the city cut its police budget.

Property crime rates are also escalating dramatically. For example, cargo theft has become an absolutely massive problem in the state of California…

California led the way with 417 reported cargo thefts in 2022, a 41% year-over-year increase, followed by Texas with 223 and Florida with 153. CargoNet’s 2022 data showed the average value of cargo stolen in a theft was $214,104, a 20% increase compared to 2021. Cargo theft hot spots are typically areas around major ports, as well as intermodal facilities, distribution centers and truck stops.

Needless to say, none of this should surprise any of us.

Moral decay has been eating away at the foundations of our society for decades, and that was inevitably going to lead to rampant social decay.

If we want to turn things around, one place to start would be our ridiculously pathetic system of public education.

Many young people are turning to crime these days because the public schools have simply not equipped them with the tools that they need to be successful in life.

According to test results that were just released, only 7 percent of all eighth graders in Baltimore City are proficient in math…

America-First companies that do not donate to Democrats. Go to Our Gold Guy for the personal buying experience with Ira Bershatsky. Go to GoldCo for peace of mind from a bigger company. It behooves patriots to acquire physical gold and silver or make the move to self-directed precious metals IRAs fromthat do not donate to Democrats. Go tofor the personal buying experience with Ira Bershatsky. Go to Genesis Gold Group , a Christian fellowship-driven precious metals company. Or go tofor peace of mind from a bigger company.

The Maryland State Department of Education recently released the 2022 state test results known as MCAP, Maryland Comprehensive Assessment Program. Baltimore City’s math scores were the lowest in the state. Just 7 percent of third through eighth graders tested proficient in math, which means 93 percent could not do math at grade level.

What in the world are they teaching these kids?

And it turns out that not one single student was proficient in math at 23 of the schools…

Project Baltimore found, in 23 Baltimore City schools, there were zero students who tested proficient in math. Not a single student.

What kind of future do you think that most of those kids will have?

We have failed an entire generation of children, and most Americans don’t seem to care.

Prepper Organics, $50 off with promo code “survive2030“. Don’t eat crickets when food shortages really start hitting in America. Eat organic, freeze-dried, sous vide chicken that you can store for a decade or two if necessary. FLASH SALE happening now at, $50 off with promo code ““.

For years I have been writing about the relentless decline of our culture, but most people didn’t think that our cultural decline was a big deal.

Unfortunately, now our major cities are crime-ridden, drug-infested hellholes, and it is getting worse with each passing year.

Our society has become a giant mess because of the choices that we have made.

Wake up America, because time is running out.

***It is finally here! Michael’s new book entitled “End Times” is now available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.***

About the Author: My name is Michael and my brand new book entitled “End Times” is now available on Amazon.com. In addition to my new book I have written six other books that are available on Amazon.com including “7 Year Apocalypse”, “Lost Prophecies Of The Future Of America”, “The Beginning Of The End”, and “Living A Life That Really Matters”. (#CommissionsEarned) When you purchase any of these books you help to support the work that I am doing, and one way that you can really help is by sending copies as gifts to family and friends. Time is short, and I need help getting these warnings into the hands of as many people as possible.

I have published thousands of articles on The Economic Collapse Blog, End Of The American Dream and The Most Important News, and the articles that I publish on those sites are republished on dozens of other prominent websites all over the globe. I always freely and happily allow others to republish my articles on their own websites, but I also ask that they include this “About the Author” section with each article. The material contained in this article is for general information purposes only, and readers should consult licensed professionals before making any legal, business, financial or health decisions.

I encourage you to follow me on social media on Facebook and Twitter, and any way that you can share these articles with others is definitely a great help. These are such troubled times, and people need hope. John 3:16 tells us about the hope that God has given us through Jesus Christ: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” If you have not already done so, I strongly urge you to invite Jesus Christ to be your Lord and Savior today.

Article cross-posted from End of the American Dream.

America-First companies that do not donate to Democrats. Go to Our Gold Guy for the personal buying experience with Ira Bershatsky. Go to GoldCo for peace of mind from a bigger company. It behooves patriots to acquire physical gold and silver or make the move to self-directed precious metals IRAs fromthat do not donate to Democrats. Go tofor the personal buying experience with Ira Bershatsky. Go to Genesis Gold Group , a Christian fellowship-driven precious metals company. Or go tofor peace of mind from a bigger company.

We Often Feel Like David Taking on Giants Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses. Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way. We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page, PayPal, or our Substack page. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance. Thank you, and God Bless! JD Rucker