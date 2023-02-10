Ruling classes in the West have been using military-grade propaganda to try and fight dissent. As more and more people begin to figure out the lie and slavery that is government, this propaganda will increase, so be ready for it.

Thanks to a whistleblower, we now know that critics of Covid-19-related lockdowns and vaccine mandates (including prominent journalists and politicians) were monitored by the UK army’s information warfare brigade. We also know that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have been secretly tracking the unvaccinated in the United States.

We also already know, thanks to former US intelligence community contractor Edward Snowden, that domestic spying by Western governments was rampant before the COVID-19 scamdemic psychological operation. But these latest revelations now indicate that the data is being weaponized and turned back on the same citizens for the purpose of imposing groupthink and portraying anyone who doesn’t fit into their intellectual straitjacket as crazy.

One of the military units reportedly deployed in the activity was the 77th Brigade, created in 2015 and described by the media at the time as comprised of “warriors who don’t just carry weapons, but who are also skilled in using social media such as Twitter and Facebook, and the dark arts of “psyops” – psychological operations.” –RT

The Canadian military was also caught using propaganda and psychological operations honed on the battlefield in Afghanistan to shape the Covid debate. The military figured that it was “needed to head off civil disobedience by Canadians during the coronavirus pandemic and to bolster government messages,” according to the Ottawa Citizen. Launched in April 2020, the army claimed to have shut it down, but the newspaper has recently revealed that the Canadian military is still financing social media information and data collection operations to the tune of millions of dollars invested in the military-industrial complex, for Canadians to spy on themselves, apparently so they can be better brainwashed by their own government under the guise of national security.

Last April, U.S. President Joe Biden tried to create a new “Disinformation Governance Board” under the Department of Homeland Security, headed up by a former communications advisor to the Ukrainian foreign ministry — a move so grotesquely biased that the whole project was eventually scrapped.

This is only going to get worse as the slaves start to realize they’ve been owned since their birth by a ruling class that even IF it was democratically elected, is only put there to steal the fruits of their labor and control them.

Article cross-posted from SHTF Plan.

