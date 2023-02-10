Image CreditSakhaa24/Wikimedia Commons/CC BY-SA 4.0 Here’s what Congress should be asking health officials about the handling of the Covid pandemic.
In March 2020, American politicians orchestrated what would become the greatest assault against their citizens’ civil liberties in the modern era. Under the guise of “public health,” federal and state officials employed the outbreak of the Covid-19 virus to implement disastrous and ineffective lockdown policies, which crushed American jobs and small businesses, shuttered places of worship, and kept low-risk children out of school.
Despite a lack of evidence showing such policies were effective at containing the respiratory virus, politicians and government bureaucrats charged ahead, abusing the so-called “public health emergency” to implement fruitless mask and vaccine mandates, while simultaneously ignoring data regarding natural immunity and potentially life-saving treatments.
Now, nearly three years later, a coalition of medical professionals is demanding government officials answer for their actions. In a new 80-page report , the Norfolk Group, which is comprised of figures such as Drs. Jay Bhattacharya and Martin Kulldorff, lays out a blueprint “containing key public health questions” for a possible congressional “COVID-19 commission.” Throughout the document, the authors raise valid concerns and queries about the U.S. government’s and the medical industry’s handling […]
