“Controlled opposition” is a term that is thrown around quite loosely by anyone who ends up disagreeing with an outlook of conservative punditry. However, as it has become increasingly obvious, the GBNews organization is the very definition of ‘controlled opposition.’
GBNews pundit Mark Steyn refused to adhere to the new compliance rules of the organization, and also refused to indemnify the outlet against any lawsuits filed as a result of Mark Steyn’s commentary [ Background Here ]. Against the backdrop of Steyn’s public explanation for his departure, conservative pundit Katie Hopkins decides it is time for the truth about the GBNews outlet to be openly discussed. WATCH: Within Britain, all media speech is monitored by the Office of Communications (OfComm), where official government censors track commentary according to regulatory and compliance rules established by the government.
As noted by Steyn in the contract he rejected: “ To the extent that the presenter and/or the US producers do not incorporate Ofcom regulatory input into an edition of the program, this shall be considered a material breach of this agreement, and the Mark Steyn Company shall indemnify GB News for any and all direct loss, liability, costs, including reasonable legal costs, damages, or […]
Read the whole story at theconservativetreehouse.com
We Often Feel Like David Taking on Giants
Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses.
Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way.
We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page, PayPal, or our Substack page. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance.
Thank you, and God Bless!
JD Rucker
Covid variant BA.5 is spreading. It appears milder but much more contagious and evades natural immunity. Best to boost your immune system with new Z-Dtox and Z-Stack nutraceuticals from our dear friend, the late Dr. Vladimir Zelenko.