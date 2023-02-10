Silicon Valley billionaire Michael Moritz has denounced Democrat-controlled San Francisco politicians and bureaucrats who have destroyed the beautiful California city.

Moritz took aim at the city’s leadership in an op-ed for the Financial Times.

He noted how lawmakers push “woke” green policies while allowing homelessness, drug abuse, and crime to run wild in San Francisco.

In one example, Moritz highlights that the city gives drug users free plastic needles.

The streets of San Francisco are littered with the plastic needles that have been cast away by junkies after using them to inject drugs.

Moritz wrote:"It's a strange city that bans plastic straws but permits plastic needles."Yet that's San Francisco today."Between 2020 and 2022, 1,985 people here have died from drug overdoses compared to 1,143 from Covid-19."Tomorrow, San Francisco's mayor, London Breed, will give her annual state of the city address."It is sure to contain references to the city's virtues but should also confront the issues hurting all San Franciscans: a deserted downtown; the flight of medium and large businesses and major conventions; the highest commercial office vacancy rates of any big city in