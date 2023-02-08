Former GOP Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake is heading this week to her home state of Iowa, where she plans to attend two upcoming political events and talk about her signature issue.

“Election integrity is important to everyone across the country, even in states where they’re running their elections well,” Lake said Monday on the “Just the News, No Noise” TV show.

“If they’re looking the other way while other states are running shoddy and shady elections, it affects their citizens,” added Lake, who is challenging her 2022 election defeat in court. “So we’re going to talk about that and a bunch of the other issues, and I’m looking forward to getting back to my home state and seeing some of my friends and family in Iowa.”

Lake grew up in the Hawkeye State before moving to Arizona for her former job as a news anchor.

Since losing to current Arizona Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs, Lake has continued to contest the results of the 2022 election in court, arguing that thousands of disproportionately Republican voters were disenfranchised on Election Day, when voting machine errors occurred in at least 60% of the voting centers in Maricopa County. Citing these ballot-on-demand printing failures, questionable ballot […]