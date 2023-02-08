Former GOP Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake is heading this week to her home state of Iowa, where she plans to attend two upcoming political events and talk about her signature issue.
“Election integrity is important to everyone across the country, even in states where they’re running their elections well,” Lake said Monday on the “Just the News, No Noise” TV show.
“If they’re looking the other way while other states are running shoddy and shady elections, it affects their citizens,” added Lake, who is challenging her 2022 election defeat in court. “So we’re going to talk about that and a bunch of the other issues, and I’m looking forward to getting back to my home state and seeing some of my friends and family in Iowa.”
Lake grew up in the Hawkeye State before moving to Arizona for her former job as a news anchor.
Since losing to current Arizona Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs, Lake has continued to contest the results of the 2022 election in court, arguing that thousands of disproportionately Republican voters were disenfranchised on Election Day, when voting machine errors occurred in at least 60% of the voting centers in Maricopa County. Citing these ballot-on-demand printing failures, questionable ballot […]
Read the whole story at justthenews.com
We Often Feel Like David Taking on Giants
Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses.
Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way.
We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page, PayPal, or our Substack page. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance.
Thank you, and God Bless!
JD Rucker
Covid variant BA.5 is spreading. It appears milder but much more contagious and evades natural immunity. Best to boost your immune system with new Z-Dtox and Z-Stack nutraceuticals from our dear friend, the late Dr. Vladimir Zelenko.